The bounty of August often comes at a price. Magical melons, tasty tomatoes, subtle sweet corn, perfect peaches often arrive along with wretched weather. You know, the dog days that leave us two-leggeds panting like our canine friends.
This year, miraculous mellow temperatures make grilling an option, not a survival strategy. Eating those grilled goodies outside adds to the unexpected pleasure.
Some folks we know are taking advantage of the temps to tackle hours-long projects, but some of us are still in a hurry. So even though we don’t need the short grilling time of these recipes because it’s blistering out there, it’s great to have a couple of superb yet simple dishes that just take a minute or two on the grill.
We relished Bobby Flay’s grilled zucchini salad on a mellow Montana evening this month and had to have the recipe. Just a minute or two on the grill adds a bit of smoke and char and a different profile to the zucchini that’s overabundant this time of year. The lemony-minty vinaigrette, plus shaved romano and toasted pine nuts, will make you rethink “boring” squash.
And while the grill is on for a minute or two of squash searing, why not add some hard cooked egg whites for a smoky take on the classic deviled egg? And even if you run out of time to grill the whites, the filling with adobo sauce plus smoked paprika offers a barbecue-y twist to a picnic or tailgate classic!
Grilled Zucchini Salad with Lemon-Herb Vinaigrette and Shaved Romano and Toasted Pine Nuts
2 medium zucchini, sliced lengthwise into thin strips
Canola oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
Honey
2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley, plus leaves for garnish
1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
wedge of Pecorino Romano, for shaving
2 tablespoons toasted pine nuts
Fresh mint leaves, torn
Heat the grill to high heat. Brush the zucchini on both sides with canola oil and season with salt and pepper, to taste. Grill for just about 1 minute per side (until slightly charred and wilted), then remove them to a platter.
Whisk together the Dijon mustard, lemon juice, lemon zest, honey, to taste, and salt and pepper, to taste, and parsley in a small bowl. Slowly, whisk in the olive oil until emulsified.
Drizzle the vinaigrette over the zucchini and let it marinate for 15 minutes at room temperature. Top with shaved cheese, pine nuts, parsley and mint leaves.
Source: Bobby Flay, foodnetwork.com
Smoky Grilled Deviled Eggs
2 hard-boiled eggs, peeled
1/2 cup mayonnaise, plus more for brushing
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
2 teaspoons chipotle adobo sauce from chipotle peppers in adobo
1 teaspoon smoked paprika, plus more for dusting
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
Equipment: heated grill, a piping bag, a grill basket. (If you don’t have a piping bag put the filling in a plastic food storage bag and snip the bottom corner for a one-time use.)
Prepare a grill for medium-high heat.
Slice each hard-boiled egg in half lengthwise. Scoop the egg yolks into a medium bowl and mash with a fork. Add the mayonnaise, mustard, adobo sauce and paprika and stir together until completely combined; season with salt and pepper. Transfer the mixture to a piping bag and refrigerate until ready to use. Lightly brush the egg whites on the cut sides with mayonnaise. Put the eggs cut-side down in a grill basket; close and secure the basket. Place the basket directly over the hot coals and cook until grill marks appear on the egg whites, 30 seconds to a minute. Transfer the whites to a serving plate and refrigerate until ready to serve. When ready to serve, pipe some of the yolk mixture into each egg white and dust with a little paprika.
Source: foodnetwork.com