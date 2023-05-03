Are all these blooms so thrilling because we know their tenure, not unlike ours, is fleeting? Or would we revel in magnolia and crabapple and wild plum blossoms if they were year-round gifts? Regardless our philosophical ramblings, Tempus fugit. The time to enjoy these spring treasures is now.

As swiftly as time flies, it’s never too late to learn more about the bounty spring brings. Like redbuds. We’ve relished those exquisite, indescribable flowers every spring we can recall. Yet somehow we missed, until one of our favorite poet laureates reminded us, that these tiny treasures are edible. A stunning surprise sprinkled atop a spring salad. Or eaten right off the tree as a sudden snack.

Following up on Ted’s tender prompt, we discovered many a notion for how to fully digest the pleasure that comes first to our eyes. Redbud blossoms are a superb springy garnish on stir frys, sautes and sandwiches. Or a totally new take on pink lemonade. When infused into vinegar, jelly, or preserved in a pickle-ish brine, their vernal vavoom can last well beyond the season.

Jan at Unrulygardening.com gives easy instructions for redbud lemonade and vinegar. And Brenda’s Haphazard Homestead hints on pickling redbud blossoms will be a must-try for us, soon, before this spring has completely sprung.

Redbud Pink Lemonade

¼ cup redbud flowers, stems removed

½ cup boiling water

4 to 5 tablespoons sugar, or other sweetener of your choice

3 lemons, juiced

1½ cups cold water

Place the redbud flowers in a heatproof jar or container. Pour boiling water over the redbud flowers. Let cool until the jar/container is comfortable enough to handle, then cover and move to the refrigerator. Infuse the redbuds for 12 hours. Remove from the refrigerator and strain. The redbud tea might look very pale and unpromising at this point — that's OK.

Squeeze the juice of three lemons, then add the lemon juice to the redbud tea. Stir well. The redbud tea should brighten up in color as soon as the lemon juice is added. Add the sugar or your sweetener of choice. Stir well, then taste test. If needed, add more sweetener until your lemonade tastes just right for you. Pour over ice and enjoy your tangy and naturally pink lemonade. Makes 2 cups.

Redbud infused vinegar

1/3 cup redbud flowers

2/3 cup vinegar (cider, white wine, champagne)

Fill a small half-pint jar with flowers. Pour vinegar into the jar until it’s almost filled.

At first, it will look like the vinegar isn’t doing anything, but after several days, you’ll see the vinegar start turning an increasing pink color. (You could also first gently heat the vinegar and pour over the redbuds while it’s still hot to jump-start the infusion.)

Let the vinegar infuse for around a week, or until it’s a bright pretty color.

Strain and refrigerate your vinegar for 4 to 6 months.

Pickled Redbud Blossoms

heaping cup redbud blossoms

½ cup white vinegar

½ cup water

½ teaspoon canning or kosher salt

Put a heaping cup redbud blossoms into a glass jar. Combine ½ cup white vinegar and ½ water plus ½ teaspoon canning or kosher salt. Pour over red buds. Place jar on a plate, then insert a glass slightly smaller in circumference with enough water in it to weigh down the red buds to ensure they’re submerged. Leave at room temperature for three days, then cover with a lid and refrigerate. For more details see Haphazard Homestead YouTube Channel: Red Flower Recipes (adapted from Leda Meredith’s The Foragers’s Feast).