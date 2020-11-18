Seasoned to Taste: This squash will be a showstopper at your Zoomgiving

A Thanksgiving like no other.
Of course that could be said any year, for each holiday celebration is unique. But for 2020, many of us will rely on “the wonders of technology” like never before. We’ll order our groceries or the dinner itself online (thanks yet again, essential workers!). The computer screen will be at the head of the table for our Zoomgiving feast with family wisely staying separate. And some of us will prepare new recipes shared by new friends we’ve made on the internet.
We’ll go online to order a beloved restaurant Thanksgiving meal (support your local favorite, please!). But we’ll supplement with a showstopper of a squash recipe that looks spectacular, even on a computer screen!
Our friend Sonja passed on this recipe to the “Eating Through the Pandemic” Facebook group with a tip to help with what is sometimes a challenge: separating the peel from the squash. Stick the squash in the microwave for a minute before cutting it in half. The short zap helps loosen the skin, perhaps.
The thinly sliced but still intact squash is drizzled with honey, sage and mustard to a golden tone that rivals the classic bronze bird. Another surprise in this year, but one for which we give thanks!
Honey Glazed Hasselback Butternut Squash
* 1 medium butternut squash, about 2.2 pounds
* ¼ cup honey (use pure maple syrup to keep vegan)
* 2 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
* 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
* 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh sage leaves
* 1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh thyme
* 1 teaspoon salt
* ½teaspoon ground black pepper
* 3-4 tablespoon chopped pecans
Directions: Preheat oven to 425° F with rack placed in the top third.
Carefully cut the butternut squash in half lengthwise, then scoop out the seeds and pulp and discard. Next, with the help of a vegetable peeler, remove the tough outer skin, as well as the thin whitish layer beneath it, in order to completely expose the bright, orange flesh.
Place both squash halves cut side down on a roasting pan and bake for 20 minutes; remove from oven and let cool until you can safely handle the squash with your bare fingers, about 5 minutes.
While squash is in the oven, combine the honey, olive oil, Dijon mustard, chopped herbs, salt and pepper in a small bowl and mix well with a small whisk until completely combined.
Remove one squash half to a cutting board and place the handle of a wooden spoon (or other wooden utensil) on either side of the squash. These will act as guards and will prevent your blade from going all the way as you slice through the squash. With a sharp knife, carefully cut very thin slits in the squash, starting at the narrow end; always be mindful not to cut all the way through. Return the sliced squash to the baking sheet and repeat with the second half.
Brush about ⅓ of the honey mixture over the squash halves, trying as best as you can to force the mixture down the slits. Add ¼ cup of water to the bottom of the pan and return to the oven for 15 minutes.
Keep a close eye on things to make sure that the syrup at the bottom of the pan doesn't burn; add a little bit more water, a few tablespoons at a time, if necessary.
After 15 minutes, remove the squash from the oven and brush with more of the honey mixture as well as with some of the cooking liquid that's now at bottom of the pan (this will add tons of color and flavor!).
Add another ¼ cup water to bottom of the pan and return to the oven for a further 15 minutes.
Remove the squash from the oven once more and brush it with some of the pan juices.
Add the chopped pecans to the remaining honey glaze and stir to combine. Spoon that mixture over the top of the squash, dividing it equally between both halves.
Add another ¼ cup water to bottom of the roasting pan and return it to the oven for a final 5 minutes, or until the squash is beautifully golden and tender.
Remove from oven; spoon some of the pan juices over the squash, sprinkle with a little bit of fresh herbs and a pinch of salt.
Very carefully transfer to a serving plate and serve.
Source: thehealthyfoodie.com (greatly inspired by Seasons and Suppers Maple Pecan Hasselback Squash)
Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.