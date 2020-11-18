Seasoned to Taste: This squash will be a showstopper at your Zoomgiving

Brush about ⅓ of the honey mixture over the squash halves, trying as best as you can to force the mixture down the slits. Add ¼ cup of water to the bottom of the pan and return to the oven for 15 minutes.

Keep a close eye on things to make sure that the syrup at the bottom of the pan doesn't burn; add a little bit more water, a few tablespoons at a time, if necessary.

After 15 minutes, remove the squash from the oven and brush with more of the honey mixture as well as with some of the cooking liquid that's now at bottom of the pan (this will add tons of color and flavor!).

Add another ¼ cup water to bottom of the pan and return to the oven for a further 15 minutes.

Remove the squash from the oven once more and brush it with some of the pan juices.

Add the chopped pecans to the remaining honey glaze and stir to combine. Spoon that mixture over the top of the squash, dividing it equally between both halves.

Add another ¼ cup water to bottom of the roasting pan and return it to the oven for a final 5 minutes, or until the squash is beautifully golden and tender.

Remove from oven; spoon some of the pan juices over the squash, sprinkle with a little bit of fresh herbs and a pinch of salt.