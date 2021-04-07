Seasoned to Taste: This snack cake doesn't need perfect strawberries

One thing we’ve gotten just a bit better at over this past year: waiting.
Not that we’re perfect examples of Zen-like acceptance. We’ve done plenty of kvetching about these current circumstances. And our list of “when this is over” plans is definitely past Page 1.
But we’ve also gotten a little more clever about making do while we wait. Or making something delicious with which to console ourselves while the days between us and “more normal” go by. Good news is there’s a whole spring unfolding while we stay safe. Even better, a sweet new snack to make while we wait.
Soon enough our local strawberry growers will be offering sweet scarlets at farmers markets hereabouts. But in the meantime, we’ll make do with the commercial strawberries to be had in a new way. Sometimes those shipped-in strawberries are less than ideal. But our friend Ashley used them in a snacking cake recipe that doesn’t demand perfect fruit, or a lot of it. Swirls of lower-sugar strawberry preserves through the batter spread the strawberry sensation. And sugar on the bottom and the top ensures a sweet, satisfying crunch.
The recipe specifies a specific brand of lower-sugar fruit spread, but you can substitute any fruit-sweetened preserve. Plenty of sugar on the top and bottom to sweeten you up!
Serve this sweet treat for snacks, dessert or even breakfast. Tote it along to whatever safe celebrations you’ve scheduled. You can also make this ahead, cool and wrap tightly; store at room temperature up to four days.
That is, if you can wait.
Strawberry Snacking Cake
8 ounces strawberries, hulled, thinly sliced lengthwise
3 tablespoons plus 1 cup (238 g) sugar, divided, plus more for the pan
1 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more for the pan
¾ cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for the pan
1½ cups (188 g) all-purpose flour
½ cup (60 g) fine-ground cornmeal
½ teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon baking soda
3 large eggs
2 large egg yolks
½ cup plus 2 tablespoons sour cream
Zest of 2 lemons
3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
½ cup strawberry jam (preferably Bonne Maman Intense fruit spread)
Preheat oven to 350. Gently toss strawberries, 1 tablespoon sugar and a pinch of salt in a medium bowl. Let sit, tossing occasionally, until ready to use.
Lightly coat a 13-by-9-inch pan with oil. Line with parchment paper, leaving overhang along the sides. Coat parchment paper with oil. Generously sprinkle pan with sugar and tilt pan to coat evenly; tap out excess.
Whisk flour, cornmeal, baking powder, baking soda, 1 cup sugar and 1 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl. Whisk eggs, egg yolks, sour cream, lemon zest, lemon juice, and vanilla in a large bowl. Add dry ingredients and whisk gently to combine. Gradually add ¾ cup oil, folding in with a rubber spatula until incorporated and batter is smooth.
Scrape batter into prepared pan and spread evenly to edges; smooth surface. Using a small spoon, dollop jam on top. Gently swirl jam into batter with a butter knife. Arrange the strawberries on top in even rows, then sprinkle all over with remaining 2 tablespoons of sugar.
Bake cake until golden brown and a tester inserted in the center comes out clean, 40-45 minutes. Let cake cool in pan before slicing. Can be baked four days ahead. Store tightly wrapped at room temperature.
Source: Bonappetit.com.
Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com