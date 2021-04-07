Seasoned to Taste: This snack cake doesn't need perfect strawberries

One thing we’ve gotten just a bit better at over this past year: waiting.

Not that we’re perfect examples of Zen-like acceptance. We’ve done plenty of kvetching about these current circumstances. And our list of “when this is over” plans is definitely past Page 1.

But we’ve also gotten a little more clever about making do while we wait. Or making something delicious with which to console ourselves while the days between us and “more normal” go by. Good news is there’s a whole spring unfolding while we stay safe. Even better, a sweet new snack to make while we wait.

Soon enough our local strawberry growers will be offering sweet scarlets at farmers markets hereabouts. But in the meantime, we’ll make do with the commercial strawberries to be had in a new way. Sometimes those shipped-in strawberries are less than ideal. But our friend Ashley used them in a snacking cake recipe that doesn’t demand perfect fruit, or a lot of it. Swirls of lower-sugar strawberry preserves through the batter spread the strawberry sensation. And sugar on the bottom and the top ensures a sweet, satisfying crunch.

The recipe specifies a specific brand of lower-sugar fruit spread, but you can substitute any fruit-sweetened preserve. Plenty of sugar on the top and bottom to sweeten you up!