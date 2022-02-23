Seasoned to Taste: This chili is worth fighting for

What’s worth fighting for? Argument seems to be the order of these days. Politics, pandemics, climate change, culture, race, religion are just a few of the selections on the long menu at the Conflict Café.

There’s not only lots to fight about, there are lots of new ways to do it. Technology offers so many techniques to get into tiffs, it’s spawned a new field of study, Erisology (named after Eris, the Greek goddess of discord.) Good luck to those trying to understand “unsuccessful disagreement,” defined as an exchange where people are no closer in understanding at the end than at the beginning. We could all use their insights, no doubt.

We’d like to think that food could be a peace-maker. There’s much to be gained when we “break bread together.” Yet food fights, disagreements about what is or isn’t acceptable to eat and how it should or shouldn’t be prepared, abound.

Some would say the “right” way to make a certain dish is worth fighting for. And one thing Americans have been fighting about for decades is chili. We argue about its origins, its ingredients, cooking and serving techniques. And here in the Midwest, whether cinnamon rolls on the side are ambrosia or an abomination.

“It’s Called Chili and Everybody is an Expert” legendary New York Times food writer Craig Claiborne proclaimed in 1977. He noted the first chili competitions in 1966. And after tasting chili all over the U.S. he pondered “why such a basic and unsophisticated dish as chili can have such universal appeal.” His conclusion: “It is a dish that almost anyone, including a reasonably intelligent 6-year-old, can make with pride and pleasure and the thought that his or hers is the best darn chili in the land.”

Folks we know think chili is worth fighting for. And when we’re the beneficiaries of their devotion to the cause, we’re happy to support their orthodoxy. Decades ago our friend Roger latched on to Craig Claiborne’s “Real Texas Chili” recipe. Radical to some, there’s nary a bean nor tomato anywhere near this “bowl of red.” A simple set of ingredients and cooking instructions make this chili an easy one to try. And if you let it sit overnight before eating so flavors can meld and mellow, this may become your chili worth fighting for.

Craig Claiborne’s Real Texas Chili

2 tablespoons vegetable oil or olive oil

3 pounds boneless beef chuck; cut into 1-inch cubes

2 to 3 cloves garlic, depending on size; minced or squeezed through a garlic press

4 to 6 tablespoons mild chili powder, hot if you prefer

2 teaspoons ground cumin

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon dried oregano flakes

4 cups beef broth, divided

1 teaspoon salt

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

Sour cream for garnish when serving

Heat the oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Sauté the beef in the oil until it changes color without browning, about 5 minutes. Turn the meat often with a wooden spoon. Stir in the garlic and cook 1 additional minute. Reduce the heat to low.

In a bowl, combine the chili powder, cumin, and flour. Sprinkle over the meat and stir to coat evenly. Crumble the oregano over the meat. Add 3 cups of the broth or your prepared stock and stir to combine. Add the salt and pepper, stir to combine. Let simmer, partially covered, for about 90 minutes. Stir occasionally. Add the remaining stock and simmer 30 minutes longer, until the meat begins to fall apart.

Can be served immediately but storing it in the refrigerator overnight will improve the flavor. When reheating, stir carefully over medium-low heat and watch closely to adjust heat, should there be a risk of scorching. Can easily be heated in the microwave. Serve garnished with a generous dollop of sour cream and include a piece of crusty bread.

Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com

