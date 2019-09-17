Seems like we just finished sweeping up firecracker debris, but this steamy September is also a frenetic one.
Work-related travel and art openings and fundraisers and sports hoopla and happy birthday grandkid stuff, these are the days when what gets on the table barely does so. No great creative inspiration here. We’re thinking inside the box, and that’s where dinner is coming from, too.
Way back when a “box dinner” signified a social occasion, when cooks hauled boxes or baskets packed with their best concoctions to a gathering place, perhaps to be auctioned off to the highest bidder. (Download the movie “Oklahoma” and you’ll get the drift.) Nowadays a box dinner has less guarantee of homemade goodness and may contain a chemistry major’s list of ingredients. But some things in a box or package or can form the basis for dinner that’s quite acceptable, if not downright delightful.
More than one night we’ve gone to the cupboard to pull out a box of falafel mix. This Middle Eastern fast food made from ground garbanzo and fava beans and spices can be mixed with water and an egg white, formed into balls or patties and baked or deep-fat fried. Falafel can be made ahead and stuck in the freezer for when you have neither time nor energy to read a box. Once cooked or reheated, tuck falafel into pita with cucumbers, tomatoes, onions if you like, and drizzle with plain yogurt mixed with dill and fresh mint and voila! Box dinner!
Sometimes a pretty good idea comes off the back of the box or package. We found a recipe on Frieda’s Finest sun-dried tomatoes for a simple pasta-based main dish that has been a family no-brainer for years.
Ridged rotini provides intriguing texture. Sun-dried tomatoes yield instant yet intense tomato taste. Chose from the variety of sausages at the meat counter, and you can vary this classic every time you make it, or substitute your meatless protein source of choice (or just add more cheese) and it can work for your vegetarian eaters.
Serve this with a salad made by emptying a bag of mixed greens or spinach into a bowl and/or microwave a package of frozen peas or green beans, and you’ve got dinner out of a box that doesn’t taste like the package it came in. It’s a comatose cooking classic: little thinking required for a pretty tasty result.
Rotini and Sun-Dried Tomatoes
1 16-ounce package rotini (regular or whole wheat or gluten free)
1 package Italian sausage
1 3.5 ounce package sun-dried tomatoes
½ can black olives, drained and sliced
1 cup shredded mozzarella or farmer’s cheese
1 teaspoon each dried basil and oregano
Freshly ground black pepper to taste
Heat water to cook rotini according to package directions. Crumble Italian sausage and brown in large skillet, drain and blot with paper towel to remove excess fat; set aside. Blanch sun-dried tomatoes in boiling water according to package directions. Drain, cut into strips. When pasta is cooked “al dente,” drain. Toss pasta in large skillet with cooked sausage over medium heat, add sun-dried tomatoes, olives, and herbs. If measuring dried herbs requires more accuracy than you can muster, sprinkle mixture with your favorite Italian seasoning mix. Lastly, sprinkle shredded cheese over pasta mixture and toss until cheese starts to melt. Serves 4-6.