Seasoned to Taste: Things fall apart, like this caramelized cabbage dish

“Things fall apart; the center cannot hold; / Mere anarchy is loosed upon the land.” These stark lines from Irish poet William Butler Yeats appeared in print 100 years ago. They fit this moment.
Some writers would suggest they fit every moment. It’s a surprise merely because we’ve not been paying attention.
But fall makes the falling apart inescapable. Winds howl, leaves drop, gardening dreams blow away in drought-dry dust. So we’re looking again at Pema Chodron’s “When Things Fall Apart: Heart Advice for Difficult Times.” She notes, “Letting there be room for not knowing is the most important thing of all. When there’s a big disappointment, we don’t know if that’s the end of the story. It may just be the beginning of a great adventure. Life is like that. We don’t know anything. We call something bad; we call it good. But really we just don’t know.”
A great adventure from falling apart? Hard to fathom. But examples of the beauty and benefit of things falling apart abound. Some of the leaves left are spectacular. And with a chill in the air, cooking ingredients until they fall apart can provide satisfaction and solace in each tender bite.
Bon Appetit’s Fall-Apart Caramelized Cabbage offers a savory, almost sumptuous way “to cook down a whole head of cabbage until it's falling-apart tender.” A little char in a cast-iron skillet and some time in the oven makes the falling apart practically painless. A couple of notes: double-concentrated tomato paste comes in a tube and is a handy pantry item to keep on hand, but regular canned tomato paste works, albeit with slightly less intense flavor. And the Bon Appetit folks suggest a bit of mindfulness as things fall apart: “If the spiced tomato paste has reduced and the pan starts getting dry and dark before the cabbage is ready, just add a splash of water to loosen and let it keep going.”
“Let it keep going.” Maybe some wisdom in a recipe about how to get through difficult times.
Fall-Apart Caramelized Cabbage
¼ cup double-concentrated tomato paste
3 garlic cloves, finely grated
1½ teaspoon ground coriander
1½ teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
1 medium head of green or savoy cabbage (about 2 lbs. total)
½ cup extra-virgin olive oil, divided
Kosher salt
3 tablespoons chopped dill, parsley or cilantro
Full-fat Greek yogurt or sour cream (for serving)
Directions: Preheat oven to 350°. Mix tomato paste, garlic, coriander, cumin and red pepper flakes in a small bowl.
Cut cabbage in half through core. Cut each half through core into 4 wedges.
Heat ¼ cup oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat. Working in batches if needed, add cabbage to pan cut side down and season with salt. Cook, turning occasionally, until lightly charred, about 4 minutes per side. Transfer cabbage to a plate.
Pour remaining ¼ cup oil into skillet. Add spiced tomato paste and cook over medium heat, stirring frequently, until tomato paste begins to split and slightly darken, 2–3 minutes. Pour in enough water to come halfway up sides of pan (about 1½ cups), season with salt and bring to a simmer. Nestle cabbage wedges back into skillet (they should have shrunk while browning; a bit of overlap is OK). Transfer cabbage to oven and bake, uncovered and turning wedges halfway through, until very tender, liquid is mostly evaporated, and cabbage is caramelized around the edges, 40–50 minutes.
Scatter dill over cabbage. Serve with yogurt alongside.
Source: bonappetit.com
Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com
