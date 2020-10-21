Seasoned to Taste: Things fall apart, like this caramelized cabbage dish

“Things fall apart; the center cannot hold; / Mere anarchy is loosed upon the land.” These stark lines from Irish poet William Butler Yeats appeared in print 100 years ago. They fit this moment.

Some writers would suggest they fit every moment. It’s a surprise merely because we’ve not been paying attention.

But fall makes the falling apart inescapable. Winds howl, leaves drop, gardening dreams blow away in drought-dry dust. So we’re looking again at Pema Chodron’s “When Things Fall Apart: Heart Advice for Difficult Times.” She notes, “Letting there be room for not knowing is the most important thing of all. When there’s a big disappointment, we don’t know if that’s the end of the story. It may just be the beginning of a great adventure. Life is like that. We don’t know anything. We call something bad; we call it good. But really we just don’t know.”

A great adventure from falling apart? Hard to fathom. But examples of the beauty and benefit of things falling apart abound. Some of the leaves left are spectacular. And with a chill in the air, cooking ingredients until they fall apart can provide satisfaction and solace in each tender bite.