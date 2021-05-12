Seasoned to Taste: These pantry cookies are designed for tough times

The times, they are a-changin’. Mostly for the better. Case counts mostly down, vaccinations up, venues opening and expanding. A toast to all the restaurant folks, grocers, local farmers, food trucks, coffee roasters, and wine distributors who pivoted (and continue to adapt). Their commitment and creativity saved us from what a year ago looked like a long haul of eating pantry-items only.

So now many of us are back to the more familiar, ordinary challenges. Trying a new recipe with exotic ingredients we can now get. Juggling meals and menus to accommodate soccer practice and taekwondo. Corralling new kitties that somebody thought made a great Mother’s Day gift! Savoring sushi outdoors after a day of taking apart and cleaning storm windows.

Ordinary stuff. But even as the most terrible threat lessens, there’s still some downsides in the day-to-day. That new recipe that turned out just “meh” — a waste of hours of work and spendy stuff. Shivering through soccer practice in a rainy chill. Saying farewell to a dear old pet who reached the end. Breaking one of those windows.