Seasoned to Taste: The ultimate meatloaf for a carnivore

“What a difference a day makes, twenty-four little hours” my paramour sometimes croons. These days, seems like things change overnight. And unlike the song Dinah Washington popularized in 1959, the differences nowadays often aren’t rapturous. So not surprisingly, many of us are looking back to “the good old days.” Plenty of challenges then, too. But perhaps consolation was easier, back when, in the simple and then-safe company of friends.

Hankering for “back when” shows up on social media in 2022 with a return of the “10-year challenge” that first made the rounds in 2018. Some say the then-and-now images people are posting are part of an evil meta plan to gather improved face recognition data. Others think it’s harmless fun.

Either way, it prompted us to look back at recipes we were savoring a decade ago. And wonder why they’ve gone out of our rotation. Like Matt’s meatloaf.

A decade ago our friend Matt invited us for a January dinner of "peasant food." The Oxford Dictionary of Food notes that it is "a dish whose visibility is considerably higher in real life, especially in North America and Britain, than in cookery books." The editors wonder if we called it "pâté chaude de viande hachée" it would have higher status.