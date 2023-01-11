Seasoned to Taste: Tasty tacos take you down to Mexico

Many fortunate folks we know are basking in sunshine south of the border these days. Our consolation: they regularly share images of not only what they’re seeing but what they’re eating. So we’re trying to channel their experience, just a bit, in our kitchen.

This variation on the classic Tacos al Pastor works especially well for two, since it uses a tenderloin rather than a whole pork butt. Bonus option: grill it if it’s tolerable to be outside. If temps go back to the deep freeze, there’s an oven method that produces nearly the same results.

Either technique will have you soon tasting like you’re down Mexico way!

Tip: Don't substitute regular chili powder for ancho chili powder. If you can't find ancho powder, purchase whole ancho chilies and remove stems and seeds. Tear pods into small pieces and pulverize them in a spice grinder.

Tenderloin tacos al pastor

Ingredients

* 1 medium pineapple, peeled

* ¼ cup grapeseed or other neutral oil, plus more for the pineapple and grill grate

* ¼ cup packed dark brown sugar

* 8 medium garlic cloves, peeled

* 4 chipotle chilies in adobo, plus 1 tablespoon adobo sauce

* 4 teaspoons ground cumin

* 4 teaspoons ancho chili powder

* Kosher salt and ground black pepper

* 2 tablespoons lime juice, divided, plus lime wedges, to serve

* 1¼-pound pork tenderloin, trimmed of silver skin and halved lengthwise

* ⅓ cup chopped fresh cilantro

* 8 corn tortillas, warmed

* Finely chopped white onion, to serve

Directions

Cut seven ½-inch-thick rounds from pineapple. Quarter 2 of the rounds, trimming and discarding the core, and place in a food processor or blender. Add oil, brown sugar, garlic, chipotles and adobo, cumin, ancho powder and 4 teaspoons salt. Process or blend until smooth, about 1 minute, scraping as needed. Pour ½ cup of puree into a 13-by-9-inch baking dish; pour the rest into a small bowl, stir in 1 tablespoon of lime juice and set aside.

Place tenderloin halves between 2 large sheets of plastic wrap. Using a meat mallet, gently pound the pork to an even ½-inch thickness. Season both sides of each piece with salt and pepper, place in the baking dish and turn to coat with puree. Marinate while you prepare the grill for direct, medium-high heat cooking.

Brush the 5 remaining pineapple rounds with oil and season with salt and pepper. Place in a single layer on hot side of the grill and cook until charred on both sides, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate. Place the tenderloin halves on hot side of grill and cook, uncovered, until nicely grill-marked, about 3 minutes. Using a wide metal spatula, scrape the pork free from the grill grate, then flip. Cook until second sides are nicely grill-marked and center reaches 140°F or is just barely pink when cut into, about another 3 minutes. Transfer to a large plate and let rest for about 5 minutes.

Chop pineapple slices into rough ½-inch pieces, trimming and discarding core. Transfer to a small bowl and stir in cilantro, remaining 1 tablespoon lime juice and ¼ teaspoon salt. Cut pork crosswise on the diagonal into thin slices. Transfer to a medium bowl, pour in any pork juices on the plate, then stir in 3 tablespoons of the reserved pineapple puree. Serve the pork, chopped pineapple and emaining reserved pineapple puree with the tortillas, chopped onion and lime wedges.

Oven-cooking: Follow recipe through marinating meat. Heat broiler to high with a rack about 4 inches from the element. Line a rimmed baking sheet with extra-wide foil and mist with cooking spray. Place remaining 5 pineapple rounds in a single layer on prepared baking sheet, brush with oil and season with salt and pepper. Broil until charred in spots, 7 to 10 minutes. Transfer pineapple to a cutting board and set aside. Transfer tenderloin to the same baking sheet and broil until charred in spots and center reaches 140°F or is just barely pink when cut into, 7 to 10 minutes. Transfer to arge plate and let rest for about 5 minutes. Continue with the recipe, starting with chopping the pineapple.