Seasoned to Taste: Tasty, durable plum torte recipe's purplish reign

Three little words: Italian prune plums. What a welcome sight, those words! And even more welcome, those gorgeous oval fruits. An indescribably purplish-bluish skin with almost a frosty sheen.

Looks aside, the brief appearance of Italian prune plums signals time for a true taste treat. Plum torte.

You’ve seen the recipe here before, but it’s that time of year to remind us all to seize the day with this delectable dessert. Or make several to freeze for the uncertain, maybe restrictive days ahead.

We shared a torte made with last year’s frozen plums to rave reviews, so it’s time to review the recipe that’s such a classic. The original Marian Burros recipe, first published in the New York Times in the 1983, was so popular and so requested that it became a yearly feature, published again and again. And even in the days of the interweb, we’ve gotten pleas from folks whose brittled newspaper clipping from our earlier iteration had vanished. “I saw Italian prune plums at the store and can’t find the recipe ... can you please share again?”