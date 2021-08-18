Seasoned to Taste: Tasty, durable plum torte recipe's purplish reign

Three little words: Italian prune plums. What a welcome sight, those words! And even more welcome, those gorgeous oval fruits. An indescribably purplish-bluish skin with almost a frosty sheen.
Looks aside, the brief appearance of Italian prune plums signals time for a true taste treat. Plum torte.
You’ve seen the recipe here before, but it’s that time of year to remind us all to seize the day with this delectable dessert. Or make several to freeze for the uncertain, maybe restrictive days ahead.
We shared a torte made with last year’s frozen plums to rave reviews, so it’s time to review the recipe that’s such a classic. The original Marian Burros recipe, first published in the New York Times in the 1983, was so popular and so requested that it became a yearly feature, published again and again. And even in the days of the interweb, we’ve gotten pleas from folks whose brittled newspaper clipping from our earlier iteration had vanished. “I saw Italian prune plums at the store and can’t find the recipe ... can you please share again?”
This simple, classic, variable recipe bears repeating and sharing. So easy to make that nonbakers can puff up with pride. So durable you can bake and freeze many and always have some fruity, cinnamony, tortey wonderfulness on hand. (Line your baking pan with aluminum foil and you’ve got no cleanup and a ready-to-freeze torte.) Italian prune plums are divine, but other seasonal fruits (even cranberries) can be placed on top of the basic buttery batter. Canned and frozen fruit can stand in for fresh.
Other more recent Times suggestions for the recipe:
Experiment with spices, herbs and extracts: vanilla extract, almond extract, nutmeg, ginger, cardamom, rosemary, orange or lemon zest.
Play with the flours. You can add almond or cornmeal flour to the all-purpose flour, or swap in gluten-free flour blends, with excellent results. (Melissa Clark made a version with whole wheat flour.)
Double, triple, even quadruple it. The batter scales up like a dream, and the baked cake freezes well.
Change up the pan. The torte can be baked in any dish, provided it’s approximately 8 to 10 inches in diameter and oven-safe.
This torte has become the cake of choice for the many August-September family birthdays in our tribe. But whatever the occasion, this sweet, simple torte conveys the pleasure of being here now.
Plum torte
¾ to 1 cup sugar
½ cup unsalted butter, softened
1 cup unbleached flour, sifted
1 teaspoon baking powder
Pinch of salt (optional)
2 eggs
24 halves pitted purple plums
Sugar, lemon juice and cinnamon, for topping
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Cream the sugar and butter in a bowl. Add the flour, baking powder, salt and eggs and beat well.
Spoon the batter into a springform pan of 8, 9 or 10 inches. Place the plum halves skin side up on top of the batter. Sprinkle lightly with sugar and lemon juice, depending on the sweetness of the fruit. Sprinkle with about 1 teaspoon of cinnamon, depending on how much you like cinnamon.
Bake 1 hour, approximately. Remove and cool; refrigerate or freeze if desired. Or cool to lukewarm and serve plain or with whipped cream. (To serve a torte that was frozen, defrost and reheat it briefly at 300 degrees.)
Source: nytimes.com
Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com