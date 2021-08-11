Seasoned to Taste: Take your BLT bowling in a salad

We kinda like acronyms. Sometimes it’s just more convenient, like saying “FODMAPS” instead of “fermentable oligo-, di-, mono-saccharides and polyols.” But sometimes it’s like a secret code. This time of year, a certain secret code starts us salivating.

Three little letters, B-L-T, spell out another of August’s gifts. A big slab of homegrown tomato. Crispy Nueske’s applewood bacon. Local lettuce. Toasted Le Quartier multi-grain pan loaf. Real mayonnaise. BOOM. Or should we say “crunch, slurp, munch”? Surely that dribble of tomato juice down your front is a small price to pay for such satisfaction!

Like many a time-honored favorite, the BLT prompts protests about the “right” way to make or eat it. And the salty-smoky-sweet-juicy-crunchy combo is a springboard for variations. So we make our BLTs into BLATs by adding avocado. Or maybe BLASTs, by adding some grilled salmon. The orthodox shudder. Let ’em, we say.

We even admire further innovation, like our friend Richard who recently opined, “I like my BLT to be a salad with toast, sangria and Olympic volleyball.” What a concept! A BLT in a bowl! Fewer shirt stains, for sure. So we searched out some BLT salad suggestions and got a bumper crop of recipes.