Seasoned to Taste: Take your BLT bowling in a salad

We kinda like acronyms. Sometimes it’s just more convenient, like saying “FODMAPS” instead of “fermentable oligo-, di-, mono-saccharides and polyols.” But sometimes it’s like a secret code. This time of year, a certain secret code starts us salivating.
Three little letters, B-L-T, spell out another of August’s gifts. A big slab of homegrown tomato. Crispy Nueske’s applewood bacon. Local lettuce. Toasted Le Quartier multi-grain pan loaf. Real mayonnaise. BOOM. Or should we say “crunch, slurp, munch”? Surely that dribble of tomato juice down your front is a small price to pay for such satisfaction!
Like many a time-honored favorite, the BLT prompts protests about the “right” way to make or eat it. And the salty-smoky-sweet-juicy-crunchy combo is a springboard for variations. So we make our BLTs into BLATs by adding avocado. Or maybe BLASTs, by adding some grilled salmon. The orthodox shudder. Let ’em, we say.
We even admire further innovation, like our friend Richard who recently opined, “I like my BLT to be a salad with toast, sangria and Olympic volleyball.” What a concept! A BLT in a bowl! Fewer shirt stains, for sure. So we searched out some BLT salad suggestions and got a bumper crop of recipes.
One we like uses the oven for “makin’ bacon” and then creates croutons from torn bread and the rendered bacon fat. It’s really a BLAT salad, avocado included, but could easily be varied. The dramatic presentation on whole romaine leaves is lovely, but it’s easier to eat with lettuce chopped up. Grape or cherry tomatoes could sub for slicers. Cooked whole grains could be tossed in to make it more of a whole-meal “bowl.” Oven roasting bacon tip: place slices on a metal cooling rack set in the baking sheet.
However you do it, BLTIAB (BLT in a bowl) may become a favorite new acronym.
BLT salad
8 slices bacon
1 4-ounce piece rustic country-style bread
⅓ cup mayonnaise
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
Kosher salt
Freshly ground pepper
⅓ cup olive oil
Pinch of sugar
¼ bunch or a very small handful of chives
2 romaine hearts
1 pound ripe juicy tomatoes, cut into bite-size wedges or slices
1 large avocado, sliced
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Arrange eight bacon slices side by side on a small rimmed baking sheet, overlapping slightly if necessary. Bake bacon, removing sheet from oven and turning slices with tongs halfway through, until slices are deep reddish brown with crispy edges, 25–35 minutes. Increase oven temperature to 425 degrees. While bacon is cooking, cut crusts off bread; discard. (Or leave on for more rustic effect.) Tear bread into 1-inch pieces (about two lightly packed cups) Transfer bacon to a paper towel–lined plate and blot with more paper towels to absorb excess fat. The bacon will crisp as it cools. Reserve baking sheet with bacon fat. Scatter bread on reserved baking sheet and toss with tongs until bread is evenly coated in fat. Bake bread, tossing once halfway through, until pieces are golden all over and crisp, 10–15 minutes. Let cool.
Meanwhile, whisk ⅓ cup mayonnaise and 2 tablespoons lemon juice in a medium bowl. Season with salt and lots of pepper, then slowly stream in ⅓ cup oil, whisking until dressing is thick and emulsified. Whisk in a pinch of sugar; set aside.
Thinly slice enough chives to measure 2 tablespoons and whisk into bowl with dressing. Slice remaining chives into 1-inch pieces; set aside. Halve two romaine hearts lengthwise, trim off root ends, then cut each half in half again, crosswise (or chop or tear further). Arrange lettuce pieces on a large platter or divide among individual plates. Season with salt and pepper and drizzle about a third of the dressing over top. Arrange tomatoes, avocado, and croutons over and around lettuce pieces. Break up cooled bacon with your hands into rough 1-inch pieces and scatter over salad. Drizzle with remaining dressing. Sprinkle with reserved chives and serve.
Source: Bonappetit.com
Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com