Seasoned to Taste: Sweetheart recipe for tasty chicken

It’s shoveling season. And we’re not just talking about the sidewalks. We’re giving ourselves permission to stay warm whilst still accomplishing something by tackling the drifts of papers, books, vinyl, CDs, magazines and miscellany that have somehow blown our way.
The good news is that the Lincoln City Libraries are happy to accept books in good condition for their annual sale. Costume libraries at universities and high schools are willing to look at generations of clothing we’ve for some reason saved.
But maybe best of all, we’re rediscovering recipes long buried in the stacks. And wondering why it was that these wondrous dishes drifted out of our rotation. Our excavation unearthed one treasure from our perennial source of good cooking ideas, Jerri.
Just in time for Valentine’s, we’re happy to pass on her Raspberry Chicken recipe because, as she said, "It's SO easy & SO good." Jerri wrote, way back when, ”the marvelous thing about this recipe is that any guests coming for dinner will be greeted by an aroma that will bowl them over. It permeates the whole house and will last for several days." Not a bad way to whet your sweetheart’s appetite!
Jerri offered a little advice with her recipe. "Remove all the fat and yucky stuff that sticks to the underside of the chicken carcass and trim back any extra skin. You want as lean a chicken as possible, but don't remove all the skin unless your diet dictates it. Bake on the lowest oven rack. Do not use the convection feature if your oven has it.” The only special ingredient is raspberry vinegar, but a number of supermarkets carry it or you can order it online. Or you can also make your own following online recipes.
Raspberry vinegar in hand, all you need is chicken, red wine, soy sauce, garlic and rosemary. Oh, and a glass casserole dish to put it all in and an oven to bake it in. Jerri concludes, "We like to eat this with jasmine rice. Serve the gravy mixture that forms in a separate container, and be sure to scrape the bottom of the pan.”
We’re thinking that throwing a sheet pan full of broccoli tossed with a little olive oil into the oven after you’ve turned the chicken could give you a simple, vaguely heart-healthy dinner for that special someone.
Jerri observed, ”I'm telling you if you serve this dish at a dinner party, you'll have friends for life.” Maybe a Valentine for life, too?
Raspberry Chicken
1 chicken, cut into quarters (or the equivalent of your favorite chicken parts)
½ cup raspberry vinegar
½ cup dry red wine
¼ cup soy sauce
7-9 cloves of fresh garlic, crushed
2 tablespoons dried, crushed rosemary leaves
Heat oven to 375 degrees. Place chicken in glass casserole dish, skin side down. Mix remaining ingredients and pour over chicken. Bake in preheated oven, turn after 20-25 minutes, baste occasionally with gravy mixture, and continue cooking until done, a total of about 45 minutes. Remove chicken to serving platter, pour off gravy and pan scrapings into separate serving container. Accompany with jasmine rice. Make 4 servings.
Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com.