Seasoned to Taste: Sweetheart recipe for tasty chicken

It’s shoveling season. And we’re not just talking about the sidewalks. We’re giving ourselves permission to stay warm whilst still accomplishing something by tackling the drifts of papers, books, vinyl, CDs, magazines and miscellany that have somehow blown our way.

The good news is that the Lincoln City Libraries are happy to accept books in good condition for their annual sale. Costume libraries at universities and high schools are willing to look at generations of clothing we’ve for some reason saved.

But maybe best of all, we’re rediscovering recipes long buried in the stacks. And wondering why it was that these wondrous dishes drifted out of our rotation. Our excavation unearthed one treasure from our perennial source of good cooking ideas, Jerri.

Just in time for Valentine’s, we’re happy to pass on her Raspberry Chicken recipe because, as she said, "It's SO easy & SO good." Jerri wrote, way back when, ”the marvelous thing about this recipe is that any guests coming for dinner will be greeted by an aroma that will bowl them over. It permeates the whole house and will last for several days." Not a bad way to whet your sweetheart’s appetite!