The seeming eternity of summer is one of our sweetest childhood memories. Sitting on the monkey bars on the playground the day after school dismissed, the vista of summer fun seemed big as the Grand Canyon. And we filled it up with swimming and nightcrawler hunting and climbing the apple tree, bike rides and Barbies.

And baking sweet treats. When we hit a certain age our constant lobbying no doubt prompted some pestered parents to say “make it yourself.” Of course, a bit of adult supervision was required. And cleaning up after the chaos likely made our mothers think twice. But in some cases, the summertime fun started lifelong habits and family favorites that still show up when the season turns.

Our friend Craig started making his version of seven-layer bars as a kid and the results were so good the family favorites were renamed “Craigs Cookies.” So much fun to be had! Smashing graham crackers, pressing with melted butter into a pan, then layering lusciousness. This classic confection adapts to whatever you’ve got on hand or prefer (pecans and butterscotch chips, anyone?). Craig’s simple instructions make making these a cinch with minimal adult engagement.

And when it’s just too hot to bake (and it’s coming with a vengeance this summer, we’re warned) No-Bake Cookies take the cake. A bit of heat (and adult supervision) is required initially to boil some of the ingredients, but even preschoolers can help measure items ahead and drop the globs of no-bake dough onto cookie sheets. Cool down in the frig or freezer for a no-sweat sweet summer treat that may start a lifetime tradition!

Craig’s Cookies

1 package of graham crackers (10 full sheets) (or 1½ cups graham cracker crumbs)

1 stick of salted butter

1 cup of unsweetened coconut

1 cup of semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 cup of crushed walnuts

1 can of sweetened condensed milk

Smash the graham crackers into little bits. Melt butter in 9-by-9-inch pan, or equivalent, and add graham crackers. Mix ‘em all up. Press into the bottom of the pan to make a yummy buttery crust. Add coconut, sprinkling evenly over the top. Do the same with the chips. Do the same with the walnuts. Drizzle about ½ to ⅔ of the condensed sweet stuff evenly over everything. Put in a 350-degree oven for 20-25 minutes, checking to see if they are golden brown. Pull 'em out, let 'em cool. Sit back and enjoy the simple goodness.

Melissa’s No-Bake Cookies

1 stick butter

½ cup milk

1 cup sugar

½ cup peanut butter

1 cup coconut (optional)

3 cups oatmeal

¾ cups chocolate chips

2 tablespoons cocoa

Mix butter, milk and sugar in a saucepan and heat to a boil. Add peanut butter and continue to boil 1 minute. Add coconut, bring to a rolling boil. Remove from heat. Stir in oatmeal, chocolate chips and cocoa. Drop by tablespoonsful on to wax paper-lined baking sheet or onto silicone baking mat. Freeze or refrigerate until set, about 10 minutes. Store in a cool place.