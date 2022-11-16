Seasoned to Taste: Sweet something that offers others a choice

Guess who’s coming to dinner? How glorious to be able again to cautiously pose that question as the holidays approach! We’ll be adding stalwart scientists and committed county health officials to our “things we’re thankful for” lists again this year. Grateful indeed we are for now knowing steps we can take to safely gather ‘round.

We’re thankful for a variety of eaters, too. Even the ones whose dietary requirements stretch us beyond our typical recipes. We’ve been blessed by hosts who have accommodated our food intolerances at their tables. So we’re trying to pay it forward by having some items at the ready in case someone who must eat gluten-free shows up.

James Beard nominee Aran Gayoaga’s Orange Flower Water and Almond Crinkles offer a sweet treat with so much to love. Simple ingredients. Quick preparation. Pretty to plate. Amazing flavor. Toothsome texture: cracked on the outside, chewy on the inside. Super holiday bonus: they even improve with age, so you can make up to a week ahead.

Aran notes that the cookies are “an amalgamation of various recipes I have made throughout my life: my family’s macarrones de almendra, which are still made at the pastry shop; the macarons at Maison Adam; and Moroccan ghriba or ghoriba.” She mixes the ingredients by hand, then rolls dough into balls to roll again in powdered sugar. So young bakers might be recruited to help with prep.

The baking technique is unusual—you heat your oven as hot as you can get it, place the baking sheet on a lower rack, and turn the oven off. A few minutes later, crinkly golden brown cookies with the bright light of powdered sugar.

If your gluten-free folks have flavor preferences, you can substitute vanilla, cinnamon, rose water, lemon zest, or 2 additional teaspoons of finely grated orange zest for the orange flower water. Heck, you could even use pumpkin pie spice!

Whatever your choice, you’ll have a sweet something that offers others a choice.

Orange flower water and almond crinkles

Ingredients

* 1½ cups (150 g) almond flour

* 1 cup (120 g) powdered sugar, plus more for dusting

* 2 teaspoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

* 1 teaspoon orange flower water

* 1 teaspoon finely grated orange zest

* 1 large egg, lightly beaten

Directions

Preheat the broiler on high. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Mix the almond flour, powdered sugar, lemon juice, orange flower water, orange zest, and half of the beaten egg in a medium bowl. Add a bit more egg until the dough is moist and sticky, almost like thick cake batter. Let the dough sit at room temperature for 10 minutes.

Spread some powdered sugar on a plate. Wet your hands and scoop 1 tablespoon of dough into them. Roll it into a 1-inch ball with your palms, then roll it in the powdered sugar. Place the dough on the baking sheet and repeat with the remaining dough.

Put the baking sheet in the hot oven, turn it off, and bake the cookies undisturbed for 12 to 15 minutes, until they are cracked and golden brown. Remove from the oven and let the cookies cool on the pan for 10 minutes. They will keep for 1 week in an airtight container. Makes 15 cookies.

Source: Aran Goyoaga, Canelle et Vanille Bakes Simple (Sasquatch Books, 2021)