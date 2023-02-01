Seasoned to Taste: Sweet potato salad with warm pepita dressing

Our gardening chums are already busy: planning, poring over seed catalogs, anxiously awaiting starting their starts. Like them, we can’t wait until “crunch time”—when all the green fresh crispiness shows up in our CSA boxes again.

But we’re grateful for the locally, organically grown root vegetables hard-working souls make available to us. And doubly so for clever cooks who suggest ways to reinvent salad when spring greens are still a dream.

Deb Perelman’s Sweet Potato Salad with Warm Pepita Dressing lets us use up those Nebraska sweet spuds in a new way. While sweet slices roast in the oven, it’s easy to “drain and rinse a can of black beans, chop scallions and cilantro, halve a couple of limes and an avocado.” A warm but deconstructed salad dressing starts off with pepitas warmed in olive oil and chile flakes. Best time-and-dish saving tip of all: “when the potatoes are ready, we’re going to scatter everything on in layers, building the salad right on that sheet pan, because why dirty another dish?” Since the cotija is optional, this can be vegan. And Deb notes, “while I’d also intended this to be a warm salad, I found the leftovers spectacular from the fridge, no need to reheat them.”

Sweet consolation as we wait for “crunch time”!

Sweet potato salad with warm pepita dressing

2 pounds (about 4 medium) sweet potatoes

6 tablespoons olive oil

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1/4 cup pepitas (hulled pumpkin seeds), raw or roasted

1 teaspoon mild (Aleppo-style) or hot red pepper flakes, or less to taste

2 limes

1 15-ounce can black beans

1 large avocado

1 big handful fresh cilantro

4 thin scallions

1 cup crumbled cotija (optional)

Heat oven to 400 degrees F. Cut potatoes in half lengthwise, and then into 1/4-inch half-moon slices. Coat a large baking sheet with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Scatter sweet potatoes over and toss them with another 1 to 2 tablespoons olive oil, 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt, and many grinds of black pepper. Spread them evenly in pan; they won’t fit in one single layer at this point and that’s fine as they shrink as they roast. Roast for 20 minutes, until browned underneath, then flip potatoes and roast another 15 minutes, until all of the pieces are tender and have brown spots.

While potatoes roast, combine pepitas with 3 tablespoons olive oil in a small skillet and warm over medium heat. Let pepitas sizzle in oil for 1 to 2 minutes but keep a close eye on them; raw ones may be able to handle more time but already toasted ones will need less to get one shade darker. Remove from heat, season with salt to taste plus red pepper flakes. Set aside until potatoes are ready.

Drain and rinse your black beans. Halve avocado and remove the pit. Leave halves in their skin and cut avocado into thin slices, not cutting through the skin. Roughly chop cilantro, thinly slice scallions (white and green), and halve your limes, cutting one further into wedges. Squeeze one lime wedge over avocado to keep it from browning.

When potatoes are ready, immediately spoon pepitas and oil over potatoes, and squeeze the juice of your limes halves over. Scatter tray with black beans. Use a spoon to remove avocado slices in sections and fan them out over the tray. Sprinkle pan with cilantro and scallions, plus cotija if you’re using it (recipe will, of course, no longer be vegan). Season well with additional salt and pepper.

Scoop sections of potatoes and their toppings onto plates, serve with extra lime wedges, and eat right away.