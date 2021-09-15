Seasoned to Taste: Sweet potato and apple muffins put some nutritional go-go in your on-the-go

Rise and shine! Now that school’s back in closer-to-traditional ways, the getting up and getting out process is a critical start to the day. Everybody has to get dressed for the outside world and prepare for heat, rain and soon enough, snow. And while many schools are providing much-needed breakfast for many students, lots of other families are looking for grab-and-go options.

Industrial food purveyors offer a plethora of products that are quick and convenient. But the positives end about there. Peruse the list of ingredients that in 99% of cases starts with “sugar” and you’ll end up deciphering a cascade of chemicals. Hardly the best fuel for a day of active learning. Worse, these sweet soft pseudo foods are weirdly addictive. Those little bags of mini muffins somehow bully better, healthier foods off the roster of what kids want.