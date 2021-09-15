Seasoned to Taste: Sweet potato and apple muffins put some nutritional go-go in your on-the-go

Rise and shine! Now that school’s back in closer-to-traditional ways, the getting up and getting out process is a critical start to the day. Everybody has to get dressed for the outside world and prepare for heat, rain and soon enough, snow. And while many schools are providing much-needed breakfast for many students, lots of other families are looking for grab-and-go options.
Industrial food purveyors offer a plethora of products that are quick and convenient. But the positives end about there. Peruse the list of ingredients that in 99% of cases starts with “sugar” and you’ll end up deciphering a cascade of chemicals. Hardly the best fuel for a day of active learning. Worse, these sweet soft pseudo foods are weirdly addictive. Those little bags of mini muffins somehow bully better, healthier foods off the roster of what kids want.
The adults can, of course, “just say no.” But maybe there’s a way to mimic the convenience and appeal of a bag o’ mini muffins with some real food. Jessica Seinfeld has been sharing recipes that get good food into kids since her first book, “Deceptively Delicious.” She’s certainly not the only one to suggest using vegetable purees in baked goods (or smoothies) to up nutritional content. And her upcoming “Vegan, at Times” cookbook will no doubt offer many new suggestions. But as fall approaches, we find ourselves drawn to her sweet potato and apple muffins.
The recipe suggests baking a sweet potato separately, but we like to stick a couple of extra potatoes in the oven when we’re baking them for dinner. A scoop, a stir, and you can make these in mini-tins and wrap and freeze to put some nutritional go-go in your on-the-go!
Sweet Potato and Apple Muffins
1 medium sweet potato
Vegetable oil nonstick cooking spray
1½ cups gluten-free or all-purpose flour (We used King Arthur’s Measure for Measure)
1 teaspoon baking powder
¼ teaspoon baking soda
½ teaspoon kosher salt
1¼ teaspoons ground cinnamon
¼ teaspoon grated nutmeg
2 large eggs
¼ cup (packed) dark brown sugar
¼ cup plus 2 teaspoons granulated sugar
2 tablespoons maple syrup
1 apple
½ cup buttermilk
½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
1 cup walnuts, chopped
Heat the oven (with the oven rack in the middle) to 400°F. Put the sweet potato on a sheet pan and roast until very tender, 35 to 40 minutes. When cool enough to handle, scoop out the sweet potato (you should get about ¼ cups).
Reduce the oven heat to 350°F. Coat a 12-cup muffin tin with cooking spray. (Or use mini muffin tins.)
In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, 1 teaspoon of the cinnamon, and the nutmeg.
In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs. Add the brown sugar, ¼ cup of the granulated sugar, and the maple syrup. Whisk together until the sugar has dissolved. Add the sweet potato and whisk in, smashing any lumps that remain. Grate the apple and stir into the mixture. Whisk in the buttermilk, butter, and vanilla. Add the dry ingredients and stir until just combined. Fold in the nuts.
Dividing evenly, spoon the batter into the muffin cups (or use ice cream scoop). In a small bowl, combine the remaining 2 teaspoons sugar and ¼ teaspoon cinnamon. Sprinkle over the tops of the muffins. Bake until a toothpick inserted into the middle comes out with a few moist crumbs attached, 28 to 35 minutes. (Bake less for minis.) Let cool on a wire cooling rack for 10 minutes before turning out. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Source: Jessicaseinfeld.com
Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com