Seasoned to Taste: Sweet and sour stew spontaneous, simple

Seasonal earworm alert! It may be "the most wonderful time of the year," as the song suggests. But when the song is belted out at the grocery aisle or gas pump. you’re stuck with that song on continuous play in your head for days. It’s merely an annoyance for some of us curmudgeons. Others we know have a deeper response. Facing their first holiday season without near and most dear loved ones can make the forced frivolity on every airwave feel like an assault.

Deaths are always heart-breaking but especially so when they come unexpectedly and too soon. And when the rest of the world is giddy, the weight of grief is even heavier to bear. So we’re trying to be mindful and to use the example of friends and family who have helped us along such treacherous landscape. Just show up with a loaf and a jug or a sweet something, they taught us. Or extend a spontaneous invitation and set another plate at the table, even if it’s something simple we’re serving up.

A dish we love that reflects this best-and-worst-of-times feeling is a stew that combines sweet and sour, meat and fruit in a slightly surprising way. Cranberries and carrots add pops of color against the mahogany of beef and molasses (another surprise). You can make this on your stovetop or in your slow cooker, and it can be made ahead or even frozen if you need supper to be spontaneous. We’ve made it not only with the beef specified in the original. Chunks of bison or venison also work well, with the added benefit of connecting us to our place on the planet. A real plus when those grievers are feeling groundless.

Serve on a bed of wide egg noodles and you’ve got a plateful of comfort and maybe a bit of joy. No soundtrack required.

Sweet and sour beef stew with cranberries

Ingredients

* 3 tablespoons flour

* 1 teaspoon salt

* ½ teaspoon each celery salt, garlic salt, ginger (see notes)

* ¼ teaspoon pepper

* 2 pounds beef stew meat (or bison or venison) cut in 1½-inch cubes

* 3 tablespoons oil

* 1 can (28-ounce) tomatoes

* ½ cup molasses

* 1/3 cup red wine vinegar

* 2 medium onions halved and sliced or about 2 cups of pearl onions, peeled (see notes)

* 6 carrots, peeled and cut diagonally in 1-inch chunks (see notes)

* 1 cup cranberries

* ½ cup raisins

* Cooked noodles

Notes: I use fresh garlic and ginger sometimes, or if I’m in a toot, I used celery seed and garlic powder and powdered ginger, because I don’t keep celery salt or garlic salt on hand.

Pearl onions hold their shape and are prettier than strings of onions but blanch them in boiling water to make them easier to peel.

I use baby carrots if they look good and are sweet or if I’m in a hurry.

Raisins aren’t critical to the success of the dish and I have left them out when I’m feeding people who are raisin-averse.

Directions

Mix flour and seasonings and coat meat. Heat oil in Dutch oven or kettle and brown half the meat at a time. Stir in tomatoes, molasses, vinegar, and onions, cover and simmer 2 hours or until meat is tender. (Or cook per your slow cooker instructions until meat is tender.) Stir in carrots, cranberries and raisins. Cover and cook 15 minutes or til carrots are tender. Adjust seasonings. Serve over noodles. Or refrigerate or freeze for later serving. Serves 4-6.

Source: Sunset Magazine