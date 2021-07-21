Seasoned to Taste: Summer salads spruced up with local fruit

To every thing there used to be a season. Now, through the wonders of worldwide shipping, many of us are lucky enough to have access to all produce all the time. Maybe not peak produce, but if you want a melon in February, you can get it.

This plethora of produce, and many other formerly exotic ingredients, makes variety one of the spices of our lives. But still, ain’t nothin’ like the real thing.

So we welcome melons locally grown and look forward to apples on the way. Each of these fruits, in season, perfectly ripe, are a delight simply on their own. But we’re grateful for intriguing salad recipes that combine fruits with greens, nuts, and cheese in summery salads.

The folks at Milk Street made “a mashup of sorts” of classic Greek karpouzi salata (watermelon salad) and an arugula salad with Palestinian roots. They combine watermelon, cucumber, pistachios and goat cheese and with the greens. The kicker is the bright citrus notes of ground sumac, a frequent Middle Eastern ingredient that gives the dressing a tart, tasty surprise. (Find ground sumac in larger supermarkets, Middle Eastern groceries or online.)