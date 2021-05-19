Seasoned to Taste: Summer fun with puppets and super-simple recipes, featuring a crunchy two-bean salad

The end of this challenging school year can’t come soon enough for some folks. But our public schools, in addition to doing their heroic best to keep kids learning, have also been a vital source of food for many families. A number of these programs will continue through the summer and some day camps and city parks will also help hungry kids get fed.

Kids and families can keep their learning (and fun) going this summer with the amusing Netflix series, “Waffles + Mochi.” Two charming puppets, one a mochi, and the other a remarkable cross between a yeti and frozen waffles (!) “travel the world exploring the wonders of food and culture while learning to cook with fresh ingredients.”

Waffles and Mochi’s enthusiastic sidekick is Michelle Obama, and together they meet real people from many places who make real and delicious food. The programs are fun for kids but offer at least one laugh-out-loud moment for adults, too. There are recipes, activities, badges to earn and more online, all designed to help kids and families learn to make at-home food that’s healthier (and cheaper, too).