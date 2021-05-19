Seasoned to Taste: Summer fun with puppets and super-simple recipes, featuring a crunchy two-bean salad

The end of this challenging school year can’t come soon enough for some folks. But our public schools, in addition to doing their heroic best to keep kids learning, have also been a vital source of food for many families. A number of these programs will continue through the summer and some day camps and city parks will also help hungry kids get fed.
Kids and families can keep their learning (and fun) going this summer with the amusing Netflix series, “Waffles + Mochi.” Two charming puppets, one a mochi, and the other a remarkable cross between a yeti and frozen waffles (!) “travel the world exploring the wonders of food and culture while learning to cook with fresh ingredients.”
Waffles and Mochi’s enthusiastic sidekick is Michelle Obama, and together they meet real people from many places who make real and delicious food. The programs are fun for kids but offer at least one laugh-out-loud moment for adults, too. There are recipes, activities, badges to earn and more online, all designed to help kids and families learn to make at-home food that’s healthier (and cheaper, too).
“Pass the Love w/Waffles + Mochi” is an aligned nonprofit campaign aiming to provide more than a million meals to food-insecure families. The goal of all these efforts: shifting family food options toward “more affordable, fun, and at-home meals for families at every income level.”
Some of the recipes are super-simple — like cherry tomato candy, tomatoes tossed in oil, then slow roasted in an oven until they’re shriveled and satisfyingly sweet. Or “pop a la corn” which proves that a healthier snack can come from the stove top, not from fat-laden microwave packets.
More ambitious recipes teach you how to make elements that can then be applied to other meals. Like “our favorite crunchy two-bean salad.” Young cooks can learn to roast potatoes, blanch green beans, make salad dressing, and soft cook eggs.
World travel. Easy recipes. Fun activities. Wacky puppets and a delightful host. A recipe for summer we can all enjoy!
Crunchy two-bean salad
1 pound tri-color baby potatoes
1 garlic clove
1 sprig fresh rosemary
½ can chickpeas (15 ounces)
½ pound fresh green beans
2 tablespoons olive oil
½ teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons (Dijon) mustard
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon vinegar
1 teaspoon honey
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon black pepper
½ clamshell of spring lettuce mix
Preheat the oven to 425℉. Line the baking sheet with aluminum foil if available.
Wash and halve baby potatoes, mince garlic and pick and chop rosemary. Then drain and rinse the chickpeas, trim the green beans and then cut in half.
In a large mixing bowl, combine halved potatoes with olive oil, minced garlic, chopped rosemary and salt. Place in a single layer onto a rimmed baking sheet; roast for 35 minutes.
Bring a medium pot of salted water to a boil. For every 4 cups of water, add 1 tablespoon of salt. Once the water is boiling, add the cut green beans, boil for 3 minutes, then pour into the colander and rinse with cold water. Dry beans of excess water.
Make dressing
In a large bowl, whisk together mustard, olive oil, vinegar, honey, salt and black pepper to form an emulsified dressing. Add the blanched green beans and chickpeas to the large bowl with dressing. Mix to combine, and allow to marinate while you wait for the potatoes to cook.
Once the potatoes are cooked through, transfer them to the bowl with the green beans and chickpeas, and mix to coat evenly. Serve warm over salad greens with soft boiled eggs cut in half on top.
Make soft cooked eggs
Bring a pot of water to a boil and adjust the heat so water is still boiling but not rapidly. Gently lower the eggs into the water; boil for 7 minutes. Transfer the eggs to a bowl of ice water, and allow them to cool. Peel the eggs if using right away, or leave them in their shells in the refrigerator until you’re ready to use them, preferably within 1 day.
Source: Genuine Foods, wafflesandmochi.org
