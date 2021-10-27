Seasoned to Taste: Subtly spiced sauce that tastes like autumn in a bowl

After the deluge, we were looking for a ray of sun. Through thick clouds cloaked the dome of October sky, the bright light of serendipity came shining through. Not only did a tempting recipe appear, but we miraculously had the ingredients on hand to give it an instant try.

Our friend Pat’s Cranberry-Apple Sauce captures this moment perfectly. Sweet and sour apples and cranberries stew with blueberries (and dried cherries, if you choose) to create a subtly spiced sauce that tastes like autumn in a bowl. Like many “keepers,” this recipe offers flexibility and encourages improvisation. So even though we didn’t have fresh cranberries, the bag we dragged from the back of the freezer worked just fine. Their pleasant popping in the pan reminded us that cooking offers not only sights and smells but sounds that satisfy. And the “Ginger Snappish” spice mix tea we hand on hand subbed in for the Sugarplum Spice tea Pat suggested.

Another commentary from our source: “This is good served warm, though that works best without the cherries, because they taste best after they’ve had time to soak up juice. If you’re serving cold, the fresh ginger juice adds excellent zing. Add it when the sauce is cold for the brightest flavor.”