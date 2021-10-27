Seasoned to Taste: Subtly spiced sauce that tastes like autumn in a bowl

After the deluge, we were looking for a ray of sun. Through thick clouds cloaked the dome of October sky, the bright light of serendipity came shining through. Not only did a tempting recipe appear, but we miraculously had the ingredients on hand to give it an instant try.
Our friend Pat’s Cranberry-Apple Sauce captures this moment perfectly. Sweet and sour apples and cranberries stew with blueberries (and dried cherries, if you choose) to create a subtly spiced sauce that tastes like autumn in a bowl. Like many “keepers,” this recipe offers flexibility and encourages improvisation. So even though we didn’t have fresh cranberries, the bag we dragged from the back of the freezer worked just fine. Their pleasant popping in the pan reminded us that cooking offers not only sights and smells but sounds that satisfy. And the “Ginger Snappish” spice mix tea we hand on hand subbed in for the Sugarplum Spice tea Pat suggested.
Another commentary from our source: “This is good served warm, though that works best without the cherries, because they taste best after they’ve had time to soak up juice. If you’re serving cold, the fresh ginger juice adds excellent zing. Add it when the sauce is cold for the brightest flavor.”
We didn’t have ginger juice but added some finely grated gingerroot to get our “zing.” And we couldn’t precisely mimic her “excellent with a dollop of lemon Noosa yogurt” hint. But we loved the bright white visual splash and creamy contrast of some plain Greek yogurt plopped on top of each dish.
This sauce is a treat on its own, but we’re looking forward to trying it with other fall favorites. Alongside roast pork, perhaps, or maybe colorfully topping a baked sweet potato or roasted squash? Or upping the dessert dimension by serving ginger snaps on the side or granola on top? Who knows where serendipity will send us?
Pat’s Cranberry-Apple Sauce
1 cup water
2 bags of Celestial Seasons Sugarplum Spice tea or other “spice mix” tea
½ cup sugar
1 package of cranberries, rinsed and picked over to pull out the squishy ones
4 Jonagold or Honey Crisp apples, peeled and chopped coarse
1 cup frozen blueberries
1 5-ounce bag dried cherries (optional)
¼ cup maple syrup
½ to 1 teaspoon fresh ginger juice (optional), added when sauce is cold
Optional garnish: dollop of lemon Noosa yogurt
Bring the water and tea bags to a boil in a medium-big saucepan. After steeping five minutes remove the tea bags and dispose. Add the sugar to the water and stir until dissolved. Add the cranberries to the pan and heat for five minutes over medium heat. Use a splash guard because they spray when they pop. Add the chopped apples, allow the mix to simmer 20 minutes or so on low heat until the apples are soft. Remove from heat. Add the frozen blueberries and dried cherries. Stir in the maple syrup.
Serve warm, (though that works best without the cherries because they taste best after they’ve had time to soak up juice). If you’re serving cold, the fresh ginger juice adds excellent zing. Add it when the sauce is cold.
