Seasoned to Taste: Squash fans smitten with this fall dish

What a grand time of year to be livin’ “la vida local.” Whether you’re shopping farmers’ markets or picking up your box of community-supported agriculture (CSA) bounty, treasures abound. Clever and courageous area farmers are raising a surprising variety of fruits and veggies. And there’s even fungus among us! Blue oyster mushrooms so beautiful one pauses before sinking in the knife.

Sometimes this embarrassment of riches can be a bit overwhelming. What to do with all these lovely local choices? Help is just a click away. Our friend Mat has been posting videos to the Robinette Farms CSA Facebook page showing simple yet scrumptious ways to use our farmer friends’ bounty.

Squash fans among us were particularly smitten with his take on roasted squash. The buttercup variety offers a sweet flavor on its own. But Mat kicks it up several notches by adding apples, spices, and bits of butter and bacon to halved squash before baking.

There’s a bit of advance prep—butchering the squash, scooping out the innards, mixing the apple-based filling. But once in the oven, you’re all set. Soon you’ll be savoring “scents-surround” as the aromas of caramel, cinnamon and bacon swirl around.