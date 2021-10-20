Seasoned to Taste: Squash fans smitten with this fall dish

What a grand time of year to be livin’ “la vida local.” Whether you’re shopping farmers’ markets or picking up your box of community-supported agriculture (CSA) bounty, treasures abound. Clever and courageous area farmers are raising a surprising variety of fruits and veggies. And there’s even fungus among us! Blue oyster mushrooms so beautiful one pauses before sinking in the knife.
Sometimes this embarrassment of riches can be a bit overwhelming. What to do with all these lovely local choices? Help is just a click away. Our friend Mat has been posting videos to the Robinette Farms CSA Facebook page showing simple yet scrumptious ways to use our farmer friends’ bounty.
Squash fans among us were particularly smitten with his take on roasted squash. The buttercup variety offers a sweet flavor on its own. But Mat kicks it up several notches by adding apples, spices, and bits of butter and bacon to halved squash before baking.
There’s a bit of advance prep—butchering the squash, scooping out the innards, mixing the apple-based filling. But once in the oven, you’re all set. Soon you’ll be savoring “scents-surround” as the aromas of caramel, cinnamon and bacon swirl around.
Cinnamon Extra is another local product. Mat created the blend and offers it at Tamayta. Or you can spice your squash with mostly cinnamon and lesser amounts of allspice, orange zest, nutmeg, cloves and a sprinkle of ginger.
No matter how you spice it, these luscious locals will make for a flavorful fall festival!
Roasted Buttercup Squash Stuffed with Honeycrisp Apples
1 buttercup squash
1 Honeycrisp apple, diced
3 tablespoons unsalted butter, diced
1/4 cup beef bone broth (optional)
2 tablespoons bacon, diced (optional)
1 teaspoon Cinnamon Extra (cinnamon with allspice, orange zest, nutmeg, cloves, ginger)
Pre-heat oven to 400. Cut a thin slice off each side of buttercup squash so each half will sit flat on baking sheet. Then halve squash. Scoop out seeds and “innards.” (You could roast seeds separately if you like.) Slash the flesh with a knife to allow filling flavors to seep through flesh. Taking care not to cut through the outer skin. Place squash in baking dish.
Pour 1/8 cup bone broth into each squash half. Dice apple, mix with butter, Cinnamon Extra and bacon. Scoop half of the mixture into each squash.
Cover with foil. Bake 30 minutes. Test with fork for resistance and tenderness of apples. Bake additional 10 or so minutes, covered, until flesh is soft but not mushy. Apples should be fork-tender. Let sit 10 minutes before eating to let flesh absorb juices.
Source: Mat, Tamayta.com and Robinette Farms
Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com