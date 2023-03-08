Winged visitors are wending our way. Yet another spring we are privileged to witness their ancient journey. And this year we’re hoping to greet some long-awaited human visitors, lured by the prospect of seeing our fine feathered friends. As we have for decades, we’ll pack up binocs and scopes and head west to the heart of “flyover” country to admire the millions who have briefly landed here.

We’ll pack a lunch with old favorites, but new visitors merit a new treat. Dorie Greenspan’s “visiting cake” is a simple, sweet loaf that travels well and gets even better with time. “Make it Thursday or Friday and have it all weekend,” she urges. Toasting revives slices after a few days, if it lasts that long.

Simple ingredients are whisked together, and Dorie’s “lemon trick” lets you get hands-on. “Use your fingertips to rub the recipe’s lemon and sugar together until the sugar is moist and aromatic. This easy step transfers everything essential from the lemon to the cake. Think of it as aromatherapy for the cake and you.” And maybe meditate a bit on the wonders of the world that we’re privileged to experience.

Once out of the oven, a “swish” of warmed marmalade can be brushed on for a glaze. Shined up or plain, this splendid cake is a welcome visitor to take along on any of your journeys.

Lemon-spice visiting cake

Ingredients

* Butter and flour for the pan

* 1½ cups all-purpose flour

* 1¼ teaspoons baking powder

* 1 teaspoon ground cardamom

* ½ teaspoon ground ginger

* ½ teaspoon fine sea salt

* 1¼ cups sugar

* 1 large (or 2 small) lemons

* 4 large eggs, at room temperature

* ½ cup heavy cream, at room temperature

* 1½ teaspoons pure vanilla extract

* 5½ tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled

* ⅓ cup marmalade, for glaze (optional)

* ½ teaspoon water, for glaze (optional)

Directions

Center a rack in the oven, and heat to 350. Butter an 8½-inch loaf pan (Pyrex works well), dust with flour and tap out the excess. (For this cake, bakers’ spray isn’t as good as butter and flour.) Place on a baking sheet.

Whisk 1½ cups flour, baking powder, cardamom, ginger and salt together. Put sugar in a large bowl and grate the zest of the lemon(s) over the sugar. Squeeze the lemon(s) to produce 3 tablespoons juice, and set aside. Using your fingers, rub the sugar and zest together until the mixture is moist and aromatic. One at a time, add eggs, whisking well after each. Whisk in the juice, followed by heavy cream. Still using the whisk, gently stir the dry ingredients into the batter in two additions. Stir vanilla into the melted butter, and then gradually blend the butter into the batter. The batter will be thick and have a beautiful sheen. Scrape into the loaf pan.

Bake for 70 to 75 minutes (if it looks as if it’s getting too dark too quickly, tent it loosely with foil) or until a tester inserted deep into the center of the cake comes out clean. Transfer to a rack, let rest for 5 minutes and then carefully run a blunt knife between the sides of the cake and the pan. Invert onto the rack, and turn over. Glaze now, or cool to room temperature.

For glaze: Bring marmalade and water to a boil. Brush glaze over the top of the warm cake and allow it to set for 2 hours. The glaze will remain slightly tacky. When the cake is completely cool, wrap in plastic to store. If it’s glazed, wrap loosely on top. 10 servings