Seasoned to Taste: Spicy seafood sundae elevates any party

And so it ends, this year. And another New Year’s Eve with celebration choices threatened by chance. Keep the restaurant reservations? Or another Zoomfest? The path that seemed clear a month ago is now littered with the masks many now refuse to wear and used at-home tests. As we search for insight, we recall poet Violet Fane’s observation: "All things come to those who wait,". She could have been writing about 2021 when she added: "They come, but often come too late."

So while we stew about what to do, we’re digging out recipes that elevate any party, even one home alone. The Goode Company Seafood Shrimp-and-Crab Campechana is one such. We came across the restaurant, and the dish, by chance on a crazy weekend driving trip to Houston. Chance became choice: once we saw the remarkable ice-cream sundae glass filled with seafood, avocadoes, tomatoes, chilies and more, surrounded by warm, fragrant corn tortilla chips, we ordered. Campechana de mariscos. Amazing. Complex. Lifechanging. Spicy, but not so much as to overwhelm the shrimp and crab. We scraped the bottoms of our sundae dishes, then ordered another to split. Any chance, I asked, that an out-of-town newspaper columnist could get the recipe? "Oh, honey. . ." the waitress just laughed. Clearly, she had said no to this request a thousand times.