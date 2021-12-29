Seasoned to Taste: Spicy seafood sundae elevates any party

And so it ends, this year. And another New Year’s Eve with celebration choices threatened by chance. Keep the restaurant reservations? Or another Zoomfest? The path that seemed clear a month ago is now littered with the masks many now refuse to wear and used at-home tests. As we search for insight, we recall poet Violet Fane’s observation: "All things come to those who wait,". She could have been writing about 2021 when she added: "They come, but often come too late."
So while we stew about what to do, we’re digging out recipes that elevate any party, even one home alone. The Goode Company Seafood Shrimp-and-Crab Campechana is one such. We came across the restaurant, and the dish, by chance on a crazy weekend driving trip to Houston. Chance became choice: once we saw the remarkable ice-cream sundae glass filled with seafood, avocadoes, tomatoes, chilies and more, surrounded by warm, fragrant corn tortilla chips, we ordered. Campechana de mariscos. Amazing. Complex. Lifechanging. Spicy, but not so much as to overwhelm the shrimp and crab. We scraped the bottoms of our sundae dishes, then ordered another to split. Any chance, I asked, that an out-of-town newspaper columnist could get the recipe? "Oh, honey. . ." the waitress just laughed. Clearly, she had said no to this request a thousand times.
We came home. We experimented. We researched. We got in the ballpark, but somehow just couldn't replicate that remarkable flavor. Then, years later, we found by chance what would become a celebratory recipe of choice. Patience (and alertness) rewarded!
Looks complicated, but easily accessible ingredients (including ketchup, for heaven's sake) and quick assembly. The secret? A couple of tablespoons of green olives, and clam and lime juices. We could have experimented for another seven years and never figured it out.
The campechana sauce mixed with the pico de gallo, avocadoes, and chilies is so good we sometimes whip it up to top grilled chicken fajitas. We chose to adapt the recipe to avoid our dietary challenges (onions and cilantro). But by happy chance, we still get the indescribable essence of Goode's goodie. A bit of consolation while we wait for a better new year.
Shrimp-and-Crab Campechana
For the campechana de mariscos sauce:
2 tablespoons green olives, chopped
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil (I used 2)
¼ cup ketchup
¼ cup chili sauce
2 teaspoons fresh oregano
2 tablespoons parsley, roughly chopped
1 teaspoon serrano pepper, roughly chopped
¼ cup fresh lime juice
½ cup Clamato juice (or 1/3 cup clam juice plus 1/6 cup tomato juice or low-sodium V8 to equal ½ cup)
Puree in a blender or food processor until smooth. Pour into medium bowl.
For the pico de gallo:
1 cup tomatoes, seeded and diced
½ cup white onion, diced (optional)
1 teaspoon garlic, minced
¼ cup cilantro, chopped (or ¼ cup chopped celery leaves)
½ teaspoon salt (optional)
Add pico de gallo ingredients to the blended sauce in medium bowl.
For the seafood:
1 avocado, peeled, pitted and diced
½ cup Anaheim chilies, roasted, peeled, seeded and diced
½ pound medium shrimp (26-30 count), peeled, deveined and boiled
½ pound lump crabmeat (or just go with all shrimp)
For garnish: 8 fresh bay leaves
1 jalapeño, finely chopped
Delicately fold in the avocado, chilies, shrimp and crabmeat. Spoon into ice-cream sundae or martini glasses and serve with warm homemade tortilla chips. (Or you can combine sauce, pico de gallo, avocadoes and chilies, place the mixture in sundae or martini glasses, and hang shrimp around the edge of the glass.)
Garnish each dish with a fresh bay leaf and finely chopped fresh jalapeños on the side. Serves 8 as an appetizer.
(Seafood-free alternative: Grill chicken breasts marinated in lime juice and garlic, slice; spoon the sauce-pico-avocado-chilies over grilled chicken fajitas.)
Source: Adapted by Pete Wells, nytimes.com from Levi Goode at Goode Company Seafood, Houston, with annotations and alternatives by Lynne Ireland
Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com