Seasoned to Taste: Spice-crusted tenderloin bites a treat

Hooray for hang time! Finally, mercifully, both the weather and full vaccinations are aligning to help us find a way to cautiously gather.

Slow and steady goes this race, so outside and only some who’ve been “stabbed” are still our rules. But we’re thrilled to have outdoor cocktail hour, with in-the-flesh people instead of Zoom squares.

Even more exciting, we have new tasty tidbits to share, thanks to a different kind of hang time. Throughout this endurance trial, the folks participating in the Eating Through the Pandemic Facebook group, started right here in Lincoln, have been sharing photos, encouragement, and recipes. Hanging with these creative cooks and enthusiastic eaters is like having your own test kitchen. New ingredients, new flavors, new processes — we’ve become exposed to them all by hangin’ with this crew. More than ever, we get by with a little help from our friends.

So when prolific contributor Patrick touted a tapas treat, with photos and recipe to boot, we had to give it a try. From Christopher Kimball’s “Cookish,” this swift, Spanish-inspired spice-crusted tenderloin is an “appetizer” that’s a cut above. Traditionally grilled on skewers, here the meat is simply cubed, rolled in spices, thrown into a skillet and browned on all sides. A drizzle of lemon and honey sparks the saute for serving. Simple. Superb.