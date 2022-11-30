Seasoned to Taste: Spanakopita worthy of a sprite

Holiday sprites. You may have been blessed to know some. Mostly wondrous women, their joy was contagious, their optimism unflappable. Boundless energy, like our friend Shirley, who seemed to have more arms than Shiva. She could simultaneously sautee stuff on the stove, pour guests a drink, slice superb sourdough and shush a fussy baby. Or our friend Katherine, who could crank out creamy caramels whilst cheerfully chattering with a kitchen full of friends. Maybe more wizards than sprites, such folk.

We have no delusions about being able to replicate their magic. But we’re always on the lookout for ways to invoke some of their tastes and textures in the context of our current realities.

So Courtney Hill’s skillet spanakopita is one on our list. Way less labor than the time-consuming triangles our friend folded, this version bakes all at once in a 12-inch ovenproof skillet. Baby spinach and kale, eggs and feta are topped with scrunched-up phyllo dough. This “pretty ruffled effect” covers up the mishaps some of us seem to always have while handling the delicate dough.

Quick enough for dinner, this skillet impresses as part of a holiday brunch or party buffet. Courtney recommends a 12-inch cast iron skillet but advises letting the skillet cool before adding the egg-greens mixture to the sautéed leek. “Cast iron retains heat exceptionally well, so to be safe and avoid the risk of scrambling the eggs, be sure the skillet is no hotter than warm to the touch before pouring in the egg-greens mixture.” Ten minutes or so should do the trick.

Then 35 minutes in the oven and you’ll have a spanakopita worthy of a sprite!Skillet spanakopita

Ingredients

3 tablespoons salted butter, cut into 1-tablespoon pieces, divided, plus 3 tablespoons salted butter, melted

1 pound container baby spinach

8 ounces baby kale (about 9 cups lightly packed)

1 medium leek, white and light green parts halved lengthwise, thinly sliced, rinsed and drained

4 medium garlic cloves, chopped

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

3 large eggs

8 ounces feta cheese, crumbled (2 cups)

1 cup whole-milk ricotta cheese (8 ounces)

1 cup lightly packed fresh dill, chopped

8 9-by-14-inch frozen phyllo sheets, or four 13-by-18-inch frozen phyllo sheets thawed and halved crosswise, covered to prevent drying

Directions

Heat oven to 375°F with a rack in the middle position. Place a colander in a medium bowl and set near the stove.

In a 12-inch cast-iron skillet over medium-high, melt 1 tablespoon butter. Add a few large handfuls of the spinach and kale, then cook, stirring and turning with tongs, until wilted, 1½ to 2 minutes. Transfer to the colander. Wilt the remaining spinach and kale in the same way without adding more butter; set aside.

In the same skillet over medium, melt 2 tablespoons of the remaining butter. Add the leek, garlic, ¼ teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the leek is tender, 4 to 6 minutes (if the leek begins to brown or stick to the skillet, stir in 1 to 2 tablespoons water). Remove the skillet from the heat and let cool for about 10 minutes.

Meanwhile, whisk the eggs to combine in a large bowl. Add feta, ricotta and dill; whisk to combine. Using your hands, squeeze moisture from the greens; you should have about 3 cups squeezed greens. Add the greens to the egg-cheese mixture and stir until well combined, then transfer to the skillet (it’s fine if the skillet is warm to the touch but it should not be hot). Stir to incorporate the leeks, then distribute the filling in an even layer in the pan.

Brush 1 phyllo sheet on both sides with some of the melted butter, then scrunch it loosely and place on top of the filling. Repeat with the remaining phyllo and butter, covering the entire surface of the filling. Drizzle any remaining butter over the top.

Bake until the phyllo is golden brown, about 35 minutes. Cool for about 10 minutes before slicing and serving.