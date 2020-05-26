Seasoned to Taste: Soup can battle the 'Quarantine 15'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In days of yore, the first spring greens to pop up were a treasure! Long before refrigerators and freezers, or even canning, winter was mostly a wasteland when it came to fresh greens.

Small wonder, then, that the violets, garlic mustard, lamb's quarters, and, dare I say, dandelions and chickweed were greeted with relief, if not delight. These wild things and their domesticated garden cousins formed the basis for many a pot of “spring tonic.”

Our lucky (and hard-working) friends who got into their gardens early are plucking their first greens or maybe their perennial asparagus. Our friend Howard is pulling early mustard green leaves and rolling them up around thin-sliced ham or chicken salad for instant “welcome spring” roll-ups.

But even those of us without gardens can take a seasonal spin. “Spring tonic” may be just the thing to help combat our “Quarantine 15” weight gain. Lighter than the root-vegetable-laden wintry stews, these fresh-filled pottages were allegedly “good for what ails ye” way back when. And all of us are ailing a bit these days.