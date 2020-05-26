Seasoned to Taste: Soup can battle the 'Quarantine 15'

In days of yore, the first spring greens to pop up were a treasure! Long before refrigerators and freezers, or even canning, winter was mostly a wasteland when it came to fresh greens.
Small wonder, then, that the violets, garlic mustard, lamb's quarters, and, dare I say, dandelions and chickweed were greeted with relief, if not delight. These wild things and their domesticated garden cousins formed the basis for many a pot of “spring tonic.”
Our lucky (and hard-working) friends who got into their gardens early are plucking their first greens or maybe their perennial asparagus. Our friend Howard is pulling early mustard green leaves and rolling them up around thin-sliced ham or chicken salad for instant “welcome spring” roll-ups.
But even those of us without gardens can take a seasonal spin. “Spring tonic” may be just the thing to help combat our “Quarantine 15” weight gain. Lighter than the root-vegetable-laden wintry stews, these fresh-filled pottages were allegedly “good for what ails ye” way back when. And all of us are ailing a bit these days.
Enter Alison Roman with a vegetable-based soup that, like many of her recipes, is a road map. She suggests that the thinly sliced asparagus called for “could easily be thinly sliced turnips or radishes.” And those of us lucky enough to have gotten green garlic and micro greens in our weekly (Robinette Farms) salad subscription can slice and serve those as garnish. Likewise leftover chicken can be substituted for the tofu or added. Or shrimp can be quickly cooked in the broth.
“The lemon at the end will breathe a lot of much-needed life into this broth, but a splash of rice wine vinegar would also do the trick,” Alison advises. And if you’re chili-averse, you could substitute herbs for the jalapeño that gets chopped with garlic and lemon (think gremolata). No matter what ails ye, this will be good!
Spring Tofu Soup
3 garlic cloves, finely grated or chopped
1 jalapeño, finely grated or chopped
2 lemons
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
4 cups vegetable or chicken broth
¼ cup soy sauce (or low sodium soy sauce)
10 ounces mushrooms, such as enoki, white button, cremini or oyster
1 bunch asparagus, ends trimmed, thinly sliced crosswise
1½ cups peas (fresh or frozen)
1 12- to 14-ounce package soft tofu, drained, or use firm tofu, cut in bite-size pieces
Olive oil (or sesame oil), for drizzling
4 scallions, very thinly sliced, for serving
Combine garlic and jalapeño in a small bowl. Finely zest the lemons, and add zest to the bowl with the jalapeño mixture. (Reserve the lemons for juicing.) Season heavily with salt and pepper. Set aside.
In a large pot, bring broth and soy sauce to a simmer, and season with salt and pepper. Add mushrooms and simmer until they’re just tender, 3 to 5 minutes. Add asparagus, peas and half the jalapeño mixture, and season the broth again with salt and pepper. Cook vegetables until they’re bright green and starting to float, 2 to 4 minutes.
To serve, spoon a large piece of tofu into each bowl. (Alternatively, scoop tofu into the pot, breaking it into large pieces.) Top with more of the jalapeño mixture, and ladle the broth and vegetables over. Drizzle with olive oil and scatter with scallions before serving.
Source: Alison Roman, nytimes.com
Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com.
