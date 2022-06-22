Seasoned to Taste: Some special sweetness for your summertime fun

Havin’ a heat wave, so suddenly, baked desserts seem like a silly suggestion. Still, there are holidays aplenty, family festivities, reunions and vacation visits too-long delayed. So sweet treats seem like something to consider.

But then there are the dietary constraints that lotsa folks have to bring along with them to the party. Figuring out how to accommodate guests who are vegan or need to eat gluten-free can seem a daunting task. How lucky we are that the talents who create treats for a variety of diets pass on their delicious wisdom.

Our friend Kathy’s brother John discovered that Chocolate Covered Katie is one such creative cook. Her super-healthy black bean brownies sound completely unlikely, but they are an ultra-fudgy and decadent chocolate treat. Gluten-free and vegan (if you’re careful to ensure you choose chocolate chips without dairy), these brownies maximize fiber instead of fat.

You can even make a party game out of these sweet surprises. Katie suggests: “Serve them first, and then reveal the secret ingredient. In all the times I’ve served bean desserts, not one single person who didn’t know beforehand has ever guessed!” If you’re wanting to be certain the recipe is gluten-free, be sure to use certified gluten-free quick oats, baking powder and pure vanilla extract.

Prep is simple, providing you have a food processor to blend beans, oats, cocoa and sweeteners into a super-smooth blend. Stir in some chocolate chips, pour into a prepared pan, add more chips on top and briefly bake. These brownies need to cool at least 10 minutes before cutting, but if you refrigerate them ahead (even overnight) and serve with some frozen dessert that fits your eaters, you can almost make a black bean brownie “blizzard!”

Some special sweetness for your summertime fun!

Black bean brownies

1½ cups black beans (1 15-ounce can, drained and rinsed very well) (250g after draining)

2 tablespoons cocoa powder

½ cup quick oats

¼ teaspoon salt

1/3 cup pure maple syrup, honey or agave (75g)

Pinch uncut stevia OR 2 tablespoons sugar (or omit and increase maple syrup to ½ cup)

¼ cup coconut or vegetable oil

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

½ teaspoon baking powder

½ cup to 2/3 cup chocolate chips (not optional! Omit at your own risk.)

Optional: more chips for presentation

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine all ingredients except chips in a good food processor and blend until completely smooth. Really blend well. (A blender can work if you absolutely must, but the texture — and even the taste — will be much better in a food processor.) Stir in the chips, then pour into a greased 8 x 8 pan. Optional: sprinkle extra chocolate chips over the top. Cook the black bean brownies 15-18 minutes, then let cool at least 10 minutes before trying to cut. If they still look a bit undercooked, you can place them in a fridge overnight and they will magically firm up! Makes 9-12 brownies.

Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com

