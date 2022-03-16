Seasoned to Taste: Soda bread recipe provides real taste of Ireland

We know that things are not always what they appear to be. Especially in a pandemic, it’s easy to draw conclusions based on scant or circumstantial evidence.

So it was in the days of youth we assumed that our last name, “Ireland,” must of course mean our family was from the old sod. Visions of potato famine immigration to the United States, the family slowly working its way west. The most obvious, easy conclusion.

Then the facts intervened. The crack family genealogist uncovered that our progenitor, surname Ireland, came not in the 1840s but the 1640s. Not from Ireland, but from England. Where the family had been for at least a couple of centuries. So what seemed so obvious was in fact completely untrue.

But that doesn’t squelch our interest in St. Patrick’s Day. It just reminds us that the majority of the “Irish” dishes that get trotted out on March 17 are, like some of the rest of us, Irish in name only.

One thing that rings a bit more true than ghastly green bagels is a soda bread that hasn’t been weighed down with all the butter, sugar, currants and nuts that create more of a giant scone than a loaf of bread. We treasure our dear departed Katherine’s handwritten soda bread recipe, likely originated from an extended stay in the west of Ireland. It gives us a quick and easy alternative to the sweet and heavy loaves piled on the grocer’s shelves.

This bread goes together and bakes in no time, simple enough that even young bakers can be part of the mix. While we mostly follow the simple instructions and place the loaves on a baking sheet, we’ve also discovered you can get a slightly crustier result from plopping the dough in cast-iron skillets. Bake for 40-45 minutes, then cool for about half an hour before slicing. Best eaten on the day it is baked, the bread will keep well covered and stored at room temp for a day or two. Irish butter or cheese are “dead lovely” additions, but a slice is a thing of beauty on its own.

Whether you’re Irish or not, this bread will in fact be as it appears: delicious!

Soda bread — 2 loaves

1½ cups white flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

2½ cups whole wheat flour

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons molasses

2 cups buttermilk

Heat the oven to 400 degrees and place rack in the center position. Sift the flour, salt and soda in a large mixing bowl. Add the whole wheat flour. Add the butter and cut in (with a pastry cutter, two table knives, or just use your fingers) until it is completely incorporated and the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Make a well in the center and add most of the buttermilk. Work the liquid into the flour mixture using a fork until the dough comes together in large clumps. (It may not take the full 2 cups.) Turn the dough onto a work surface and knead a few times until the loose flour is just moistened. The dough will be sticky and you may add a small amount of flour as you knead. The dough will still be scrappy and uneven.

Shape the dough into two round loaves. Place on a baking sheet (or in cast iron skillets). Cut with a sharp knife to score a deep cross on top of each loaf. Bake until nicely browned and a tester comes out clean when inserted into the center of the loaf, about 40 to 45 minutes.

Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com

