Seasoned to Taste: Smashed chicken burgers make any supper super

The spectacle and silliness of the Super Bowl loom. For some, a high holiday. For others, a reason to hide out. Regardless of your side of the coin, how about rooting for the team at Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach? This year’s Souper Bowl of Caring is accepting donations of cash, hand and foot warmers, men’s large winter gloves, blankets, and sleeping bags. Your team can find out more at www.mtko.org or 402-817-0615.

Whether it’s game day or groan day, lucky are we whose problem is what, not how, to eat. Here’s a fresh take on burgers that’s likely to become a member of your starting lineup. Our friend Mollie cheers for the crunchy outside, cheesy topping and limey Dijon mayonnaise of this weeknight-easy plan. You can skip the melted cheese and the buns if your playbook calls for lower fat and calories. Or you could shape the meat mix into smaller sliders or even meatballs if you’re looking for a new addition to your Super spread.

Serve this up with a big side of gratitude and make any supper super!

Smashed Chicken Burgers with Cheddar and Parsley

½ cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

Kosher salt and black pepper

2 limes, 1 juiced (about 2 tablespoons), 1 cut into wedges

1¼ packed cups flat-leaf parsley, leaves and tender stems, roughly chopped

⅓ cup grated Cheddar, plus 1/4 cup cubed, plus 8 slices for topping

1 small shallot, minced (about 1/4 cup)

3 large garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon red-pepper flakes

1 pound ground chicken, preferably dark meat

2 tablespoons neutral oil, such as canola oil, or ghee

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 large head butter or Boston lettuce, leaves torn into bite-size pieces

1 ripe Hass avocado, diced

4 brioche or burger buns, lightly toasted

In a small serving bowl, combine the mayonnaise with 1 tablespoon mustard. Season to taste with salt and the juice of 1 lime wedge. In a medium bowl, thoroughly combine 1 cup parsley with the grated cheese, shallot, garlic, cumin and red pepper flakes. Stir in 1 tablespoon of the Dijon mayonnaise, 1 teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Add the chicken and gently combine. Form into 4 large, round balls.

Heat a 12-inch cast-iron or heavy skillet over medium-high until very hot, 1½ to 2 minutes. Add the neutral oil or ghee, then add the chicken meatballs, spacing them out in the pan. Use a metal spatula or the back of a wooden spoon to press them until they form ½-inch thick patties. Cook without moving for 3 to 4 minutes, until a deep golden crust has formed on the bottom and they easily release from the pan. Flip the patties using a sturdy spatula and cook until cooked through with a nice crust on both sides, about 3 minutes more. If the patties need more time, you can cover the pan and cook for 1 to 2 more minutes, adjusting the heat as needed to avoid scorching. A minute or two before they’re done, set 2 slices of Cheddar cheese on top of each patty to melt.

While the burgers are cooking, in the bottom of a serving bowl, mix the 2 tablespoons lime juice with the remaining 1 teaspoon mustard; whisk in the olive oil until smooth and season with salt and pepper. Add the torn lettuce leaves, avocado, remaining parsley and cubed Cheddar, and toss to coat with the dressing.

Place the burgers on the buns, slather with Dijon mayonnaise, and top with a little of the greens and avocado from the salad. Serve with the salad, plus the lime wedges and any remaining Dijon mayonnaise on the side.

Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com

