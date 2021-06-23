Seasoned to Taste: Slush or pops can help bring a summer chill-out

Summertime, and the livin’ is, well, sweaty. The calendar officially declared the new season on Sunday, but we’ve been wilting for days. And even though it’s mercifully now less than triple-digit temps, it is, as they say, a “wet heat.”

So no better time to chill out than now, with something chilled to the point of freezing. And if that something packs a punch of sweet-sour-even savory flavor, what’s happening in your mouth will make you forget the sweat on your brow.

Popsicles can be super-simple — fruit, or juice, maybe some sweetener. Pour into molds (or just paper cups), stick in the freezer and soon enough, out they pop. Or if you’ve got less time, you can make a slush to serve in a glass. Our favorite homemade way to stay cool offers the complex sweet-tart combination of the best cocktails. We’re sharing this again here by request. Adapted from our favorite frozen yogurt recipe and a favorite cocktail, this nonalcoholic pop with punch can also be frozen in a pan and then served in small portions as a palate cleanser or in bigger bowls as dessert.