Seasoned to Taste: Slush or pops can help bring a summer chill-out

Summertime, and the livin’ is, well, sweaty. The calendar officially declared the new season on Sunday, but we’ve been wilting for days. And even though it’s mercifully now less than triple-digit temps, it is, as they say, a “wet heat.”
So no better time to chill out than now, with something chilled to the point of freezing. And if that something packs a punch of sweet-sour-even savory flavor, what’s happening in your mouth will make you forget the sweat on your brow.
Popsicles can be super-simple — fruit, or juice, maybe some sweetener. Pour into molds (or just paper cups), stick in the freezer and soon enough, out they pop. Or if you’ve got less time, you can make a slush to serve in a glass. Our favorite homemade way to stay cool offers the complex sweet-tart combination of the best cocktails. We’re sharing this again here by request. Adapted from our favorite frozen yogurt recipe and a favorite cocktail, this nonalcoholic pop with punch can also be frozen in a pan and then served in small portions as a palate cleanser or in bigger bowls as dessert.
The blueberries or mango chunks or fresh mint that are great garnishes to the “dish” version can be mixed into the popsicle solution before freezing. Word of warning — this melts quickly, so you may want to serve the pop with a plate to catch drips. (Or if you’re eating the bowl version, scoop it up just before serving.)
If you’re too steamed to prep pops, strawberries and watermelon make a speedy, simple slush — super-refreshing even without the alcohol, if you want to avoid getting sloshed on slush. With or without a bit of booze, refreshment is only a slurp away!
Frozen ginger mojito yogurt popsicles or sorbet
¾ cup water
½ cup sugar
¼ cup light corn syrup
2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger root
About 20 leaves fresh mint, plus additional small leaves for garnish
1 cup buttermilk
1 cup plain nonfat or low-fat yogurt
¼ cup lime juice
Lime zest to taste
Optional additions for popsicle mixture or for garnish if served in a dish: fresh blueberries, strawberries, mango pieces (or fresh fruit of your choice). Or kick it up a notch with a sprinkle ot Tajin seasoning (chili and lime).
Bring water, sugar, light corn syrup and grated ginger to boil in medium saucepan, stirring until sugar dissolves. Boil 2 minutes. Add mint, remove from heat. Let steep 5 minutes or so. Strain into medium bowl and chill until cool. Whisk in yogurt, buttermilk, lime juice and lime zest. Pour mixture into popsicle molds; freeze until set. Or place a few blueberries or mango pieces into the bottom of popsicle molds, fill with mixture, freeze until set. Run under hot water a few seconds, unmold, and serve.
Or pour into shallow pans and freeze, stirring occasionally. (If you pour a thin layer into two or three round cake pans or pie tins, you can get this to freeze in a couple of hours.) Before serving, whirl in blender or food processor until the consistency of soft ice cream. Layer frozen confection on top of blueberries or chunks of mango in cocktail or other glasses (clear plastic cups work great for picnics) and garnish with mint leaf.
Adapted from Bon Appetit and the Blue Orchid
Watermelon-strawberry slush
1 cup hulled fresh strawberries
1½ cups cubed, seeded watermelon
1 to 3 tablespoons sugar, to taste
3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1 cup ice cubes
¼ cup vodka or white rum (optional)
Place all ingredients in a blender, and process until smooth. Pour into 2 glasses, and serve.
Source: Florence Fabricant, nytimes.com
Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com