Seasoned to Taste: Simple spice cake makes your spirit bright

“Sugar and spice and everything nice” is an oldtime recipe that once described little girls. We’re glad that many of the young women we know have good measures of intelligence, creativity and strong opinions to add to their mix. But come holiday time we find ourselves looking for the taste of “sugar and spice.” Probably many more than one such taste!

So in the midst of a busy December, we’re looking for ways to have our “taste” and eat it, too. We’re grateful to have found a couple of options, one baked and one quickly whirled in a blender that can give us our fix of sweet and spice. Best of all, they can last a while (if we can control ourselves). A little time invested provides us with treats that can be served a number of ways. Just what we need in this season when much-needed flexibility is often in short supply.

If you’ve got time for a bit of simple baking, classic French spice cake (pain d’épices) can make your spirit bright. Make a loaf to give to friends or slice for a quick breakfast or an afternoon visit. Toasted with butter and or marmalade, it’s definitely “everything nice.”

Alison Ladman notes the cake will keep fresh for two weeks. She offers a couple of other tips: “melting the butter in a liquid measuring cup in the microwave, then using the same cup for the honey makes it easy to measure out and add the honey.” And while black pepper and three kinds of ginger maximize the spice flavor, “if you can’t find crystallized (candied) ginger, just skip it; the cake still will be delicious” And if you’ve got fruitcake fans, you can add 1 cup of golden raisins, chopped dates, figs or dried apricots to the mix.

No time to bake? Whirl up some Cinnamon Maple Walnut Butter and slather it on whatever breadstuff you have around. It will keep refrigerated for up to three weeks.

Or bake the spice cake and spread it with the walnut butter for double the sugar and spice!

Best French spice cake (Pain d’Epices)

Ingredients

* 228 grams (1¾ cups) all-purpose flour

* 100 grams (1 cup) almond flour

* 1½ teaspoons ground cinnamon

* 1 teaspoon baking soda

* 1 teaspoon ground ginger

* ½ teaspoon ground mace (or ¼ teaspoon each ground nutmeg and allspice)

* ¼ teaspoon table salt

* ½ teaspoon ground black pepper

* 8 tablespoons (1 stick) salted butter, melted, plus more for pan

* 334 grams (1 cup) honey

* ½ cup whole milk

* 2 large eggs

* 2 tablespoons minced crystallized ginger

* 1 tablespoon finely grated fresh ginger

* 2 teaspoons grated orange zest

Directions

Heat the oven to 325ºF with a rack in the upper-middle position. Coat the bottom and sides of a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan with butter. In a medium bowl, whisk together both flours, the cinnamon, baking soda, ground ginger, mace, salt and pepper. In a large bowl, whisk together the butter and honey until smooth. Add the milk, eggs, crystallized ginger, fresh ginger and orange zest; whisk until thoroughly combined.

Add the flour mixture to the wet ingredients and fold only until no dry flour remains. Scrape the batter into the prepared pan, then bake until firm to the touch and a toothpick inserted at the center comes out with a few moist crumbs, 65 to 70 minutes. Let cool in the pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Remove from the pan and let cool completely, about 2 hours.

Cinnamon maple walnut butter

Ingredients

* 3 cups shelled walnuts

* 1/3 cup maple syrup

* 2 tablespoons neutral oil (avocado, walnut, grapeseed)

* 1½ teaspoons ground cinnamon

* 1 teaspoon salt

Directions

Place all the ingredients in a large food processor.

Lock the lid into place and puree until very smooth.

Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 3 weeks.