Seasoned to Taste: Simple, satisfying way to say soup's on

Like many tools, social media is two-edged. Throughout this long slog of sickness, online resources have been a source of connection, comfort, sometimes even delight. Then there’s the stuff that’s snarky, sullen and downright dangerous. Like many tools, careful and considered use is required.
This is why we’re especially grateful to the people who have moderated some cooking groups we follow online. They’ve provided some “blade protectors” for the two-edged sword, ensuring that any cutting commentary refers to food prep. Better yet, they’ve offered a ready and reliable resource for recipes provided by cooks around the globe. Just what we need when we’ve become stuck cooking the same old same old.
When these posts are for dishes that are simple, satisfying, flexible and flavorful, it’s like a surprise from your Secret Santa. Even better because it’s unexpected. Holly posted a mouthwatering image of a big ol’ pot of potato, green chile and corn chowder to “the accidentally awesome food group”. Then the gift—the link to a variable chowder that can be made vegan with coconut milk or dairy-based with cow cream.
Using canned green chiles for general consumption and adding cayenne or fresh chopped chiles as a garnish for those who want the heat makes this a soup that eaters of all palates will slurp right up. Frozen or canned corn and whatever potatoes you have (you could likely use frozen, too) add to the flexibility we all need these days. A speedy way to soon say, “soup’s on!”
Potato, green chile and corn chowder
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
2 cloves garlic, diced
1 small onion, chopped
5 cup vegetable broth
1 bay leaf
1 1/2 teaspoon salt
4 large red potatoes, peeled and cut into small cubes
4 cups corn kernels, fresh or frozen
1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1 handful of fresh cilantro, torn
1 cup diced green chiles, canned or roasted*
1/2 cup canned coconut milk
1 lime, for serving
In a soup pot, drizzle olive oil and sauté onions and garlic until soft.
Add broth, salt, potatoes, and bay leaf. Bring to a soft boil.
Cook until potatoes are just barely cooked through (approximately 10 minutes).
Add corn, paprika, pepper, cilantro, chiles, and coconut milk. Simmer softly for about 5 more minutes, or until corn is tender. Add additional salt and pepper to taste, if needed.
To thicken the soup, remove approximately 3 cups of soup to a blender. Blend and return to the pot.
Serve with a wedge of lime to squeeze over the soup.
You can use a variety of chiles in this recipe, including hatch, poblano, or green chiles. Canned chiles work great, too! Just be sure to taste test the heat of the chiles before you add them to the soup. I recommend using mild chiles and adding some cayenne if you’d like to spice things up. *If you’re using fresh chiles, roast them under the broiler until the skin is blistered. Then place them in a sealable ziplock bag until cool. Remove the skin and seeds, and dice.
Source: Alyssa, goodinthesimple.com
Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com