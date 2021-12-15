Seasoned to Taste: Simple, satisfying way to say soup's on

Like many tools, social media is two-edged. Throughout this long slog of sickness, online resources have been a source of connection, comfort, sometimes even delight. Then there’s the stuff that’s snarky, sullen and downright dangerous. Like many tools, careful and considered use is required.

This is why we’re especially grateful to the people who have moderated some cooking groups we follow online. They’ve provided some “blade protectors” for the two-edged sword, ensuring that any cutting commentary refers to food prep. Better yet, they’ve offered a ready and reliable resource for recipes provided by cooks around the globe. Just what we need when we’ve become stuck cooking the same old same old.

When these posts are for dishes that are simple, satisfying, flexible and flavorful, it’s like a surprise from your Secret Santa. Even better because it’s unexpected. Holly posted a mouthwatering image of a big ol’ pot of potato, green chile and corn chowder to “the accidentally awesome food group”. Then the gift—the link to a variable chowder that can be made vegan with coconut milk or dairy-based with cow cream.