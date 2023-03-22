Spring! Sure, we’re just on the cusp, and plenty of surprises may be ahead. (A repeat of last week’s snow showers amidst sunshine, anyone?) But we are more than ready to try again our one-word rite of spring: simplify.

Some of our simplification is pretty simple. Easy to whistle while you work whilst stowing snowblower and boots and battery-heated gloves. Or filling more boxes of books to tote to the library for its fund-raising sale.

At the kitchen doorway, simple suddenly ceases. A clutter of cookware, cookbooks, shelves full of rarely used spices, a cacophony of condiments. Unfathomable utensils: cherry pitter? butter paddle? pastry weights?

And then the complexity of what to make for dinner. Lucky be we to have too many choices.

A chance encounter with our friend Kevin at the co-op reminded us that when it comes to recipes, “simplify” may be an underused technique. “What about a dish that uses eight ingredients or less?” he asked. Or one with simple ingredients likely on hand?

His gentle prompt sent us searching. (Add to “to-do list: simplify recipe files.) Another spring miracle: Hetty McKinnon’s creamed spinach with eggs poked its head up like the first crocus. She notes: “This pantry-powered dish brings together the decadence of creamed spinach with the comfort of baked eggs.” We agree it offers “big flavor with little effort.” No chopping, just a handful of staples. Flexibility, too. Use fresh spinach if you don’t have frozen, less cream cheese or goat cheese or even Greek yogurt. Once softened, the spinach is combined with cream cheese and garlic powder “to create a wonderfully aromatic and silky base for the eggs to nestle and steam within. Covering the eggs while they cook will give you irresistibly soft whites and gooey yolks.”

A simple splash of spice, like red-pepper flakes or chile oil to finish. One pan, 20 minutes. Simple and sublime!

One-pan creamed spinach with eggs

Ingredients

* Extra-virgin olive oil

* 2 (10-ounce) packages frozen chopped spinach, preferably thawed

* 1 teaspoon garlic powder (or 1 or 2 garlic cloves, grated)

* Kosher salt (such as Diamond Crystal) and black pepper

* 1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, at room temperature

* 4 large eggs

* Sourdough toast or crusty bread, for serving

Directions

Heat a medium (10-inch) well-seasoned cast iron or nonstick skillet on medium-high. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon of olive oil and add the spinach. Cover with a lid and cook until it is soft enough to break apart; this should take 2 to 3 minutes if it’s thawed and about 5 to 8 minutes if it’s still frozen. Remove the lid and stir to break up the spinach and cook uncovered until most of the liquid has evaporated but it’s not completely dry, 2 to 4 minutes. Stir in the garlic powder and season with ¾ teaspoon salt and about 1 teaspoon black pepper.

Reduce heat to medium. Add the cream cheese and stir well until combined. Cook for 2 minutes until the mixture is warmed through.

Make a divot for each egg and pour a little olive oil into the hole before adding the egg. (This is easiest to do one divot at a time.)

Once you have added all the eggs, cover and cook for 5 to 8 minutes, until whites are just set and yolks are cooked to your liking.

To serve, drizzle with olive oil and eat immediately, with bread. Yield: 4 servings