Seasoned to Taste: Simple chicken dish can be served in many ways

Cooking for kids has a simple goal: getting them the nutrition they need to grow and thrive. Establishing healthy habits for a lifetime is a plus, too. But for many families with active kids, getting vaguely nutritious calories consumed is the bottom line.

Complex schedules and way more complicated personal preferences (or needs) make the proposition sometimes problematic. “I’m not a short-order cook!” my dad would sometimes exclaim when my siblings and I all tried to demand something different for dinner. Where some kids have food allergies how and what gets cooked isn’t just a matter of catering to whims. Our friend Angela juggles three eaters with three different food allergies, but somehow bases each plate on similar building blocks, adding or subtracting sides and servings depending on who can eat what. One dish, in many ways, seems like a model many busy parents can use.

So we pass on one such “one dish” by Washington Post recipe editor Bonnie Benwick that uses simple staples and simple prep to create a shredded chicken building block that can be served several ways. Bonnie suggests putting the chicken over pasta, with roasted vegetables or in an open-faced sandwich topped with melted cheese. Since it tastes good cold, too, it could top the end-of-the-garden-produce salads many of us are making (for ourselves, if not our kids). “A clingy sauce, rather than a thin one” coats shredded chicken that’s been quickly poached with a complex flavor that belies its simple prep.

Savory and satisfying, no matter how you dish it up!

Tomato-balsamic chicken

Ingredients

* Four 6- to 8-ounce boneless, skinless chicken breast halves (no tenderloins)

* 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

* ½ cup tomato paste

* 1 cup chicken broth, preferably no-salt-added, or more as needed

* 1 cup balsamic vinegar, or more as needed

* Kosher salt

* Freshly ground black pepper

* Leaves from 8 stems thyme

* 1 teaspoon dried oregano (may substitute dried marjoram)

Directions

If the chicken breast halves are of uneven thickness, you may want to either pound them between pieces of plastic wrap or, even easier, use a sharp knife to make shallow cuts in the thicker parts of the meat.

Place the chicken in a medium saucepan and cover with cool water by at least 2 inches. Bring to barely a boil over medium-high heat, then reduce the heat to medium-low, cover and cook for about 12 minutes. Drain in a colander, discarding the cooking liquid. The chicken should be just cooked through (you can cut it in half to check).

Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Once the oil shimmers, stir in the tomato paste; cook for 5 minutes, stirring to avoid scorching. The tomato paste should darken a bit and become fragrant. Reduce the heat to low; stir in the broth and balsamic vinegar until the globs of tomato paste have dissolved.

Transfer the chicken to a cutting board; use two forks to shred or pull the chicken, placing the pieces in the skillet as you work. Season lightly with salt and pepper.

Add the leaves from the thyme and the dried oregano, stirring to distribute them evenly and coat the chicken. Taste, and add more broth or balsamic vinegar, as needed. The chicken should be a little saucy; it’s a clingy sauce, rather than a thin one.

Serve warm.