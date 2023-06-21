Travel time means tasting time! Lucky are we who get to go somewhere and experience the “ain’t nothin’ like it back home” offerings of someplace different.

On a surprisingly sunny San Francisco Sunday, we slurped up Peruvian chef Gaston Aucurio’s Ceviche California on the waterfront at La Mar. “Local halibut in sunchoke leche de tigre, choclo, sweet potatoes and artichoke chips” will long live in memory. But not something we’re likely to be able to replicate anytime soon.

We may not be able to pull local halibut out of nearby waters, but we’ve got a recipe box full of treasures we’ve snagged. So we went trolling for ceviche options we might make at home.

Classic ceviche is usually made with fresh raw fish “cooked” in lemon or lime juice, spiced up with chiles. Chopped onions and other seasonings are often added, but what’s known as the national dish of Peru has many variations. Even without the sweet potato or corn or avocado or plantain typical of South American versions, ceviche can be a compelling way to change up your summer snacking options.

Our friend Laurie shared a version that uses heat and olive oil, rather than citrus juice alone, to briefly cook shrimp. And then it’s combined with a lot of the ingredients, like chili and Worcestershire sauces, we often associate with U.S. American “shrimp cocktail.” But whichever of the Americas you are channeling, you can serve the shrimp with lime wedges and crackers as Laurie’s recipe suggests or purchase plantain chips. Or make your own crispy chili-cumin tortilla chips. Baked rather than fried, these tasty torts are perfect for scooping up savory shrimp for a tasty treat without ever leaving home!

Shrimp Ceviche

* 2 pounds frozen shrimp 16/20 size, thawed, peeled and deveined

* olive oil

* 1 medium white onion, finely chopped

* 1 cup chili sauce or tomato ketchup

* ¼ cup chopped fresh parsley

* ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

* ½ cup pimiento-stuffed green olives, chopped

* pickled Serrano or jalapeno chiles to taste, chopped

* juice from can of pickled chiles to taste

* 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

* 1 teaspoon dried Mexican oregano

* juice of 2 fresh oranges

* juice of 2 fresh limes

Split shrimp in half lengthwise and set aside. Heat oil in large sauté pan over high heat. Saute shrimp in batches until just cooked. Set aside to cool.

Place the remaining ingredients in a large bowl and mix well. Salt to taste and then stir in the shrimp. Flavors and textures are at their peak within 3 hours of making this dish, so plan accordingly. Serve with a wedge of lime and soda crackers.

Chile-Cumin Tortilla Chips

* 2 10-inch flour or whole wheat tortillas or about 6 6-inch corn tortillas

* 2 tablespoons fresh-squeezed lime juice

* 1 teaspoon chili powder

* ½ teaspoon ground cumin

* ¼ coarse salt

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Brush each flour tortilla on one side with lime juice. In a small bowl mix chili powder, cumin, and coarse salt; sprinkle mixture over lime-moistened side of tortillas (may not use all of mixture; use to taste). Cut tortillas into quarters or eighths; arrange in a single layer, seasoning side up, on a baking sheet.

Bake for approximately 10 minutes or until chips are crisp and lightly browned. Remove from oven and let cool before serving.