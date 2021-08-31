Seasoned to Taste: Shortbread biscuits too good to fumble

Some recipes suggest lining the baking square pan with parchment paper to make it easier to get the cut biscuits neatly out of the pan. But the official recipe dough is simply placed directly into a buttered pan. Laurel coaches us to splurge on the best butter you can afford, since it’s the main ingredient. “You’ll taste the difference,” she says.

She also notes the either an 8×8 or 9×9 metal pan will work, but the pan size will affect the bake time — the bigger the pan, the thinner the biscuit and the shorter the bake time. Plan on an hour to bake at 300 for an 8 x 8.

Other pro tips: “Slicing the chilled shortbread dough in the pan before baking makes the biscuits easier to slice after they come out of the oven. Once they come out of the oven, I highly recommend slicing them again along the lines you’ve already made while the biscuits are still hot. After they cooled, I had perfectly sliced biscuits, ready to pack into little pink boxes— or directly into my mouth.”

Even if your biscuits don’t come out perfectly, or your favorite team loses yet again, a bit of Ted Lasso wisdom can help you move on: “You know what the happiest animal on Earth is? It’s a goldfish. You know why? Got a 10-second memory. Be a goldfish.”

The Official Ted Lasso Biscuits