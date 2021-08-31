Seasoned to Taste: Shortbread biscuits too good to fumble

There’s little joy in Mudville when the mighty hitter strikes out. And not much hereabouts when the COVID-free team takes the field only to succumb to “fumble-itis.” Bad news on the diamond and the gridiron are prompting some fans to look for entertainment elsewhere.
There’s sweetness and light (and football, English style) on the rectangular screen in the form of Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso.” The improbable tale of a Kansas football coach recruited to turn around (or destroy?) a Premier League soccer team is packed with humor and humanity. And biscuits! Sweet (and heavy) shortbread cookies are Ted’s entrée to daily connections with his new team-owning boss. And actress Hannah Waddington delivers an Emmy-worthy performance in savoring every crumb of these sweet treats. So mouth-watering we had to search out the “secret” recipe.
Our sleuthing uncovered a few variations, but the shortbread playbook contains just a few simple ingredients. Butter (two sticks!), flour, powdered sugar, salt. No leavening. No redeeming superfoods. But simple ingredients simply mixed and baked score big when you want a decadent distraction.
Laurel Randolph at thekitchn.com shared what she says is the Apple TV+ official recipe. Other fans have touted shortbread recipes from King Arthur flour, America’s Test Kitchens and The New York Times. We suppose you could have a taste tournament, trying out which recipes you and yours like best.
Some recipes suggest lining the baking square pan with parchment paper to make it easier to get the cut biscuits neatly out of the pan. But the official recipe dough is simply placed directly into a buttered pan. Laurel coaches us to splurge on the best butter you can afford, since it’s the main ingredient. “You’ll taste the difference,” she says.
She also notes the either an 8×8 or 9×9 metal pan will work, but the pan size will affect the bake time — the bigger the pan, the thinner the biscuit and the shorter the bake time. Plan on an hour to bake at 300 for an 8 x 8.
Other pro tips: “Slicing the chilled shortbread dough in the pan before baking makes the biscuits easier to slice after they come out of the oven. Once they come out of the oven, I highly recommend slicing them again along the lines you’ve already made while the biscuits are still hot. After they cooled, I had perfectly sliced biscuits, ready to pack into little pink boxes— or directly into my mouth.”
Even if your biscuits don’t come out perfectly, or your favorite team loses yet again, a bit of Ted Lasso wisdom can help you move on: “You know what the happiest animal on Earth is? It’s a goldfish. You know why? Got a 10-second memory. Be a goldfish.”
The Official Ted Lasso Biscuits
2 sticks (8 ounces) unsalted butter, plus more for the pan
¾ cup powdered sugar
2 cups all-purpose flour
¼ teaspoon coarse salt
Place 2 sticks unsalted butter in the bowl of a stand mixer (or large bowl if using an electric hand mixer). Let sit at room temperature until softened. Coat an 8- or 9-inch square metal baking pan with more butter.
Beat the butter on high speed with the paddle attachment until fluffy, 3 to 5 minutes. With the mixer running, gradually add powdered sugar and continue to beat until pale and fluffy.
Stop the mixer. Sift all-purpose flour into the bowl, then add the coarse salt. Mix on low speed until just combined. Transfer to the prepared pan and pat to an even thickness no more than a half-inch thick.
Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. Meanwhile, arrange a rack in the middle of the oven and heat the oven to 300°F.
Slice the dough into rectangles or squares in the pan. Bake until golden-brown and the middle is firm, 45 to 60 minutes. Let cool completely. Re-slice, if needed, before serving.
Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com