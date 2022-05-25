Seasoned to Taste: Sheet-pan chicken is a sour, savory delight

Some of our crew are sweeties. Others of us lean toward the sour. Maybe it was that childhood dare to take a bite of the raw rhubarb springing up behind the garage. Or the attention we got when we ordered Squirt instead of cola at the drive-in. We’d trade chocolate for sour stuff from our Halloween hauls. And what grandparent gratification now comes from a new generation of littles who discover the bittersweet zing of fresh kumquats!

So Melissa Clark’s easy sheet-pan chicken with rhubarb and red onion is right up our sour street. A little honey and coriander mellow the sharp stalks, and the roasting bone-in, skin-on chicken adds rich juices to make a savory sauce. That tangy sauce, Melissa observes, may be the best part. So crack open a baguette to swab it up. Or rice can carry the sauce from pan to you.

Mint adds a bright garnish and a contrast to the ruby red. (Green rhubarb stems will work, but the reddest make for the rosiest roast.) And since we have a new fan in our family, we’re thinking next time we’ll add a few kumquats!

Sheet-Pan Chicken With Rhubarb and Red Onion

1 ¾ pounds bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs and drumsticks (or substitute bone-in, skin-on chicken breasts)

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon kosher salt (such as Diamond Crystal), plus more as needed

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more as needed

1 large red onion, cut into 1/2-inch thick wedges

5 thyme sprigs

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more as needed

8 ounces rhubarb stalks, sliced into ½-inch pieces (about 2 cups)

3 tablespoons honey, plus more to taste

½ cup cilantro or mint leaves and tender stems, torn

Heat oven to 425 degrees and line sheet pan with parchment paper. Pat chicken dry with paper towels and season all over with coriander, 1 teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Place onion wedges on the prepared sheet pan and lightly season with more salt and pepper. Add chicken and thyme sprigs to the pan and drizzle 3 tablespoons oil over everything. Toss until well coated, then spread chicken and onions in a single layer. Roast for 10 minutes.

While the chicken is in the oven, combine rhubarb and 3 tablespoons honey in a medium bowl. Lightly drizzle with oil, add a pinch of salt and pepper, and toss until rhubarb is well coated.

Remove chicken from oven and carefully spoon rhubarb onto the hot pan around the onions and chicken. Continue roasting until the chicken is cooked through, and the rhubarb and onion are tender and caramelized, 25 to 35 minutes longer, tossing the rhubarb and onions (not the chicken) once about halfway through. (If you’re using bone-in, skin-on breasts instead, start checking chicken 10 minutes earlier, since white meat takes less time to cook.)

Stir the rhubarb and onions very well, making sure to incorporate all the browned bits and chicken juices from the bottom of the pan (this is the tastiest part). Then sample a piece of rhubarb. If it’s very tart, drizzle with a little more honey, tossing well. Serve chicken with rhubarb-onion mixture garnished with herbs.

Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com

