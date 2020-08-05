Seasoned to Taste: Serving up gratitude with potato salad recipe

Lots of lessons being learned these days "the hard way,” as the old saying distinguishes experiential education from book learnin’.
Some of us are lucky, and the lessons are mild. Sure, it’s disappointing when a cheeky (expletive deleted) squirrel plucks the first dead-ripe tomato before you can harvest it. And to add insult to injury, the little bugger takes just one big bite, then rolls the corpse into the flower bed. And we can’t implement the satisfying remedy from a retired extension agent (“a 12-year-old and a 20-gauge shotgun”), even though an eye for an eye has some emotional appeal.
A better, and healthier emotional response? Gratitude. For the privilege of simply being here to ponder such minor problems. We created our own TSA (Tomato Security Administration), used netting and CPVC piping, and are now relishing BLTs. Lesson learned.
On the side of those BLTs (or BLATs, for some of us who add a layer of avocado), we’re savoring this simple, slightly surprising potato salad our friend Kim shared online. Now she discounts her cooking (and prodigious other) skills, but the lady doth protest too much, methinks. If nothing else, she’s got a good eye, and cut and pasted these intriguing instructions from somewhere. (Our subsequent sleuthing suggests Martha Stewart as one possible progenitor.)
Kim’s also learned from experience. Not only that the chunks o’ potato and rounds of crunchy cornichons are perfectly punctuated by pungent capers, but that many of the salad ingredients create a swell sauce. “You can mix all the dressing ingredients plus onions, cornichons, capers and parsley and use as a sauce for salmon or chicken.” She also offers a couple of helpful hacks in her version of the recipe below.
So we’re grateful: for this no-mayo piquant side to our sandwiches. For friends willing to share recipes. And for the privilege of being here to inhale another big ol’ lungful of air. Even if we have to share with those pesky squirrels!
Potatoes with cornichons
2 pounds small red and Yukon gold potatoes (I often use a package of fingerlings). Halve or quarter the potatoes if large
2 tablespoons plus 1½ teaspoons coarse/kosher salt
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar (or fresh lemon juice, but the flavor is different)
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
⅓ cup extra virgin olive oil
⅓ cup red onion, finely diced (I run cold water over the diced onion to dilute the volatile oils)
5 cornichons (or more to taste), rinsed and thinly sliced into rounds, about ¼ cup
2 tablespoons capers, rinsed and chopped
2 tablespoons coarsely chopped flat-leaf parsley
¼ teaspoon freshly ground pepper
Cover potatoes with water in medium saucepan; add 2 tablespoons salt. Bring to boil, reduce to simmer and cook 7 to 9 minutes until potatoes are just done. Reserve 1 tablespoon cooking water; drain potatoes. Let cool and transfer to a large mixing bowl.
To make the vinaigrette: Whisk together vinegar, mustard and reserved cooking water in a small bowl. Gradually whisk in olive oil until emulsified. Drizzle over potatoes. Add onions, cornichons, capers, parsley, remaining salt and pepper. Stir gently to mix.
Can serve immediately warm or cool. After it’s refrigerated, the dressing will “harden,” but it will return to liquid at room temperature. Serves 4, generously.
(Adapted from marthastewart.com).
Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com.
