Seasoned to Taste: Serving up gratitude with potato salad recipe

Lots of lessons being learned these days "the hard way,” as the old saying distinguishes experiential education from book learnin’.

Some of us are lucky, and the lessons are mild. Sure, it’s disappointing when a cheeky (expletive deleted) squirrel plucks the first dead-ripe tomato before you can harvest it. And to add insult to injury, the little bugger takes just one big bite, then rolls the corpse into the flower bed. And we can’t implement the satisfying remedy from a retired extension agent (“a 12-year-old and a 20-gauge shotgun”), even though an eye for an eye has some emotional appeal.

A better, and healthier emotional response? Gratitude. For the privilege of simply being here to ponder such minor problems. We created our own TSA (Tomato Security Administration), used netting and CPVC piping, and are now relishing BLTs. Lesson learned.

On the side of those BLTs (or BLATs, for some of us who add a layer of avocado), we’re savoring this simple, slightly surprising potato salad our friend Kim shared online. Now she discounts her cooking (and prodigious other) skills, but the lady doth protest too much, methinks. If nothing else, she’s got a good eye, and cut and pasted these intriguing instructions from somewhere. (Our subsequent sleuthing suggests Martha Stewart as one possible progenitor.)