Seasoned to Taste: Say hello to winter with this flavorful lentil soup

Another change of seasons looms. Tough as it’s been, we’ve wallowed in apples and squash, cinnamon and clove, sage and nutmeg. As the days darken, we decided to give this fall a flavorful farewell.
So, Sarah DiGregoria’s Lentil Soup with Smoked Sausage and Apples was smack in our wheelhouse. She notes that apple, sausage and mustard combine for a “slightly creamy lentil soup (that) strikes a nice balance between delicate and hearty.” Small green lentils (French lentils or lentils du Puy) cook quickly and keep their shape, but you can use brown for a thicker, “stew-ier” pot.
Totally tweakable, this recipe let us use up the Nebraska City cider that had fermented in the fridge and some new potatoes that were about ready to sprout (Potatoes or other root vegetables add a textural contrast, as does crisping sausage in a saute pan). Plain green yogurt and whole-grain mustard were super subs for the sour cream and Dijon called for.
You can slow-cook this or stovetop it on a weeknight. No worries if you don’t follow instructions exactly. We threw all the apples in the pot instead of reserving some raw for garnish, but still slurped up a savory seasonal sendoff for supper!
Lentil Soup with Smoked Sausage and Apples
* 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
* 1 large yellow or red onion, finely chopped
* Kosher salt and black pepper
* 2 tart-firm apples, such as Honeycrisp, peeled and diced
* 3 celery stalks, chopped into ½-inch pieces
* 6 garlic cloves, finely chopped
* 1 fresh sage sprig, leaves chopped, or ½ teaspoon dried sage
* 1 fresh thyme sprig, leaves chopped, or ½ teaspoon dried thyme
* 1½ cups or 12 ounces dry hard cider
* ¾ pound smoked sausage, such as kielbasa or Andouille, sliced into ½-inch-thick coins
* 1½ cups or 10 ounces dried small green lentils (also called French lentils or lentils du Puy)
* ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
* 2 teaspoons cider vinegar
* ¼ cup sour cream
* 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
* Optional addition: 5-6 new red potatoes, chopped bitesize
Tip: Any sparkling or still dry hard cider works well in this recipe. In a pinch, you can substitute dry white wine and mix in a few spoonfuls of apple juice if you have it. For a nonalcoholic option, use chicken or vegetable stock, but increase the vinegar a bit at the end for tartness.
Directions: Melt the butter in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add the onion, season with salt and cook, stirring until the onion is translucent, about 5 minutes. Add half the chopped apples and cook, stirring until softened, adjusting the heat as necessary to avoid scorching, about 5 minutes.
Add celery, garlic, sage and thyme, and stir to combine. Pour in the cider and let it come to a bubble. Add the sausage, lentils, nutmeg and 4 cups water to the pot. (I added crisped sausage toward the end.) Season with 1 teaspoon salt and a generous amount of pepper (I used a teaspoon of reduced sodium bouillon base instead). Let the soup come to a boil, then decrease the heat to maintain a low simmer. Cover the pot and cook until the lentils are tender, 35 to 40 minutes.
Just before you are ready to eat, add the vinegar. Stir together the sour cream and mustard (or Greek yogurt and whole-grain mustard), then stir the mixture into the soup.
Taste and add more salt and pepper if necessary. Serve in bowls topped with the scallions and remaining chopped apples. 4 to 6 scallions, thinly sliced for garnish.
(You can find a slow cooker version of this recipe here: https://cooking.nytimes.com/recipes/1021680).
Source: Sarah DiGregorio, nytimes.com
PHOTOS, VIDEOS: GREAT CHRISTMAS LIGHTS IN THE LINCOLN AREA:
45th and St. Paul
2765 Arlington Ave.
505 W. Keating Circle
Watch Now: 3330 Whitlock Road lights
5521 Pawnee St.
Seward's Magical Lights
Check out these holiday lights displays in Lincoln
Here are reader submissions for holiday light displays in and around Lincoln. You can submit yours, too.
LINCOLN
NORTHEAST
1235 N. 95th St. — Giant Mickey Mouse inflatables with colorful lights lining the whole font yard.
1611 Benton St. — 2500 Lights including Santa's sleigh, elves and more.
2430 Dorothy Drive — This display has 1,000 lights and extends into neighbors’ yards. A variety of handmade Disney and cartoon characters, 8 foot animated flag, large Merry Christmas sign, Nativity scene, Santa looking out the window, Santa rocking in his house, Santa landing on the roof. Inflatable characters include new Minions display, an arch, swimming pool, snowman and "Peanuts" characters. Also there are elves, wreaths and stars.
3305 N. 63rd St. — Colorful display with many lights and animation, including a giant lighted dragon, across from Pershing Elementary School. Worth a drive to the northeast side of town.
3200 Rock Creek Road — Classic Christmas lighting display with music. Songs are sequenced with the lights. This is the 15th season of the dancing light display. Tune in to 107.7 FM on your car radio to listen to the music that accompanies the light show.
3912 Touzalin Avenue — Inflatables, lights in the whole yard, reindeer display and live music playing.
6030 Cullen Drive — Colorful lighted trees.
NORTHWEST
505 W. Keating Circle — White icicle lights frame the roof the house, life-size displays of Santa in a sleigh, snow people in a snow globe, Merry Christmas inflatable, big blue polar bear, Santa with reindeer, candy canes frame the yard and colorful lights decorate the tree. Check out the neighbor's house across the street for another nice light display.
933 Gaslight Lane — Large yard with light displays on the house and shed, Christmas music playing from the house, shed will be, two other houses on the block will also have light displays.
4443 St. Paul Avenue — Big house on the corner with trees, variety of inflatables and many lights in the yard.
5010 W. Saint Paul Avenue — Life-size inflatables, candy canes and colorful bulbs outlining the yard, lights frame the house.
5101 N. 17th St. — Lights are sequenced and move to the music, in the front and back yard.
SOUTHEAST
1916 S. 28th St. — 2000 plus lightss decorating all the trees, bushes and eaves, located across from the Calvary Lutheran Church.
3731 S. 17th St. — 6-8 p.m. Saturday. Live Santa visits. Full yard display, sequenced to music. Tune your radio to 93.1 FM.
4111 Loveland Drive — A variety of holiday lights displayed in front yard.
6234 Franciscan Drive — Thousands of lights in colorful displays sequenced with music, including 11 handmade scenes from "Charlie Brown's Christmas," plus Frosty, Garfield and Olaf. Along side the characters are giant red ornaments. Look at Santa in the upstairs window as he moves around on Christmas Eve. See a variety of canes, Santas, snowmen, wreaths and a Nativity scene. The displays continue all around the side of the house.
6645 Leesburg St. — The whole yard is decorated with displays and lights. Large pine tree with red lights and big white snowflakes.
6520 Everett St. — Christmas truck.
7300 Carson Road — "Clark on Carson" is this family's Christmas Vacation themed light show, sequenced to music. The light display includes Eddie's RV, Clark's Family Truckster and some new surprises. There are several donation bins out in the yard to collect winter clothing for the People's City Mission, feel free to donate, 7300 Carson Rd. Tune your radio to 96.5.
SOUTHWEST
Starting at 4005 S. 30th St. and ends at 4221 S. 30th — Giant candy canes with lights lining the street, in front of every neighbors home. This is the 34th year of candy cane lane. There are also two streets, Mark St. and John St. that branch off to the West of 30th St., with candy canes lining the houses along the streets.
2531 Marilyn Ave. — The light displays are sequenced to the music. Tune in to the radio to enjoy.
2765 Arlington — Light displays line the whole yard, including an angel, castle, Cinderella carriage, Eiffel Tower, manger scene, Santa, Sesame Street, Scooby-Doo and a forest with magical creature and misfit toys. The lights are on 24/7.
6401 Pine Lake Road — Animated nativity scene that is sequenced to music. 3500 LED Christmas lights, reminding us of the true meaning of the season. Tune to 96.5 FM.
SouthPointe Pavilions Mall 3030 Pine Lake Road — Giant snow globe near Scheels Sporting Goods store.
CENTRAL
1953 B St. — Giant red lighted bows and white lights frame the arches on the house. The house looks like a big present.
21st and O streets — Giant snow globe.
Nearby
500 N. 14th St. (Seward) — 6-10 p.m. Monday-Sunday, through Dec. 25. "The Magical Lights of Seward" at Seward County Fairgrounds, $20 per car. Facebook.com/themagicallightsofseward.
922 Maple St. (Springfield) — Thousands of dancing lights sequenced to your favorite Christmas songs. Enjoy the music from your vehicle by tuning your radio to 87.9 FM. The show is approximately 24 minutes long.
Holiday light map
922 Maple St. (Springfield)
