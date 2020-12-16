Seasoned to Taste: Say hello to winter with this flavorful lentil soup

Another change of seasons looms. Tough as it’s been, we’ve wallowed in apples and squash, cinnamon and clove, sage and nutmeg. As the days darken, we decided to give this fall a flavorful farewell.

So, Sarah DiGregoria’s Lentil Soup with Smoked Sausage and Apples was smack in our wheelhouse. She notes that apple, sausage and mustard combine for a “slightly creamy lentil soup (that) strikes a nice balance between delicate and hearty.” Small green lentils (French lentils or lentils du Puy) cook quickly and keep their shape, but you can use brown for a thicker, “stew-ier” pot.

Totally tweakable, this recipe let us use up the Nebraska City cider that had fermented in the fridge and some new potatoes that were about ready to sprout (Potatoes or other root vegetables add a textural contrast, as does crisping sausage in a saute pan). Plain green yogurt and whole-grain mustard were super subs for the sour cream and Dijon called for.

You can slow-cook this or stovetop it on a weeknight. No worries if you don’t follow instructions exactly. We threw all the apples in the pot instead of reserving some raw for garnish, but still slurped up a savory seasonal sendoff for supper!

Lentil Soup with Smoked Sausage and Apples

* 2 tablespoons unsalted butter