Seasoned to Taste: Say hello to winter with this flavorful lentil soup
SEASONED TO TASTE

Seasoned to Taste: Say hello to winter with this flavorful lentil soup

Lynne Ireland

Another change of seasons looms. Tough as it’s been, we’ve wallowed in apples and squash, cinnamon and clove, sage and nutmeg. As the days darken, we decided to give this fall a flavorful farewell.

So, Sarah DiGregoria’s Lentil Soup with Smoked Sausage and Apples was smack in our wheelhouse. She notes that apple, sausage and mustard combine for a “slightly creamy lentil soup (that) strikes a nice balance between delicate and hearty.” Small green lentils (French lentils or lentils du Puy) cook quickly and keep their shape, but you can use brown for a thicker, “stew-ier” pot.

Totally tweakable, this recipe let us use up the Nebraska City cider that had fermented in the fridge and some new potatoes that were about ready to sprout (Potatoes or other root vegetables add a textural contrast, as does crisping sausage in a saute pan). Plain green yogurt and whole-grain mustard were super subs for the sour cream and Dijon called for.

You can slow-cook this or stovetop it on a weeknight. No worries if you don’t follow instructions exactly. We threw all the apples in the pot instead of reserving some raw for garnish, but still slurped up a savory seasonal sendoff for supper!

Lentil Soup with Smoked Sausage and Apples

* 2 tablespoons unsalted butter

* 1 large yellow or red onion, finely chopped

* Kosher salt and black pepper

* 2 tart-firm apples, such as Honeycrisp, peeled and diced

* 3 celery stalks, chopped into ½-inch pieces

* 6 garlic cloves, finely chopped

* 1 fresh sage sprig, leaves chopped, or ½ teaspoon dried sage

* 1 fresh thyme sprig, leaves chopped, or ½ teaspoon dried thyme

* 1½ cups or 12 ounces dry hard cider

* ¾ pound smoked sausage, such as kielbasa or Andouille, sliced into ½-inch-thick coins

* 1½ cups or 10 ounces dried small green lentils (also called French lentils or lentils du Puy)

* ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

* 2 teaspoons cider vinegar

* ¼ cup sour cream

* 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

* Optional addition: 5-6 new red potatoes, chopped bitesize

Tip: Any sparkling or still dry hard cider works well in this recipe. In a pinch, you can substitute dry white wine and mix in a few spoonfuls of apple juice if you have it. For a nonalcoholic option, use chicken or vegetable stock, but increase the vinegar a bit at the end for tartness.

Directions: Melt the butter in a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Add the onion, season with salt and cook, stirring until the onion is translucent, about 5 minutes. Add half the chopped apples and cook, stirring until softened, adjusting the heat as necessary to avoid scorching, about 5 minutes.

Add celery, garlic, sage and thyme, and stir to combine. Pour in the cider and let it come to a bubble. Add the sausage, lentils, nutmeg and 4 cups water to the pot. (I added crisped sausage toward the end.) Season with 1 teaspoon salt and a generous amount of pepper (I used a teaspoon of reduced sodium bouillon base instead). Let the soup come to a boil, then decrease the heat to maintain a low simmer. Cover the pot and cook until the lentils are tender, 35 to 40 minutes.

Just before you are ready to eat, add the vinegar. Stir together the sour cream and mustard (or Greek yogurt and whole-grain mustard), then stir the mixture into the soup.

Taste and add more salt and pepper if necessary. Serve in bowls topped with the scallions and remaining chopped apples. 4 to 6 scallions, thinly sliced for garnish.

(You can find a slow cooker version of this recipe here: https://cooking.nytimes.com/recipes/1021680).

Source: Sarah DiGregorio, nytimes.com

Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

