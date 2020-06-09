Seasoned to Taste: Sangria offers tasty way to stay cool

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Stay hydrated, they say. In this spring-for-the-record-books, that seems easier said than done. Of course there are way more critical concerns than the weather. But it does kind of add insult to injury when first we shiver through Mayvember and then June comes bustin’ out all over with record heat. For days and days. Our juvenile green garden transplants aren’t the only ones in shock.

So hydration is top of the “stay safe” list. Water is of course the most ready elixir of life (use your own refillable container, please.) But at this point, some of us are looking for a little something beyond mere fluid replacement. After months of quarantine and serious social isolation, a party-in-a-glass seems like just what the doctor ordered!

Even though the calendar still officially says “spring,” our friend Joy has declared it “Sangria Summer.” And we’ve got to admire her campaign. Sangria is Spain’s easy-to-mix, easy-to-moderate punch without too much punch.

Fruity wine is combined with slices of fruit, and maybe some carbonation for a “refreshment” that really refreshes. You not only get to sip but munch the festive fruit floating in your glass. And while it’s a tad messy fishing out the fruit, it’s not like there’s anyone around we’re trying to impress.