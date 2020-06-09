Seasoned to Taste: Sangria offers tasty way to stay cool

Stay hydrated, they say. In this spring-for-the-record-books, that seems easier said than done. Of course there are way more critical concerns than the weather. But it does kind of add insult to injury when first we shiver through Mayvember and then June comes bustin’ out all over with record heat. For days and days. Our juvenile green garden transplants aren’t the only ones in shock.
So hydration is top of the “stay safe” list. Water is of course the most ready elixir of life (use your own refillable container, please.) But at this point, some of us are looking for a little something beyond mere fluid replacement. After months of quarantine and serious social isolation, a party-in-a-glass seems like just what the doctor ordered!
Even though the calendar still officially says “spring,” our friend Joy has declared it “Sangria Summer.” And we’ve got to admire her campaign. Sangria is Spain’s easy-to-mix, easy-to-moderate punch without too much punch.
Fruity wine is combined with slices of fruit, and maybe some carbonation for a “refreshment” that really refreshes. You not only get to sip but munch the festive fruit floating in your glass. And while it’s a tad messy fishing out the fruit, it’s not like there’s anyone around we’re trying to impress.
Joy’s first foray was pronounced quite fine, and when we shared it we were reminded of a nonalcoholic version that cleverly uses black tea and pomegranate juice to replace the red wine base. Vary the fruit (peaches? berries?), vary the wine (white? rosé?) and the liqueur and pray for a variation in the weather and the other grimness we face. Stay hydrated, stay safe.
Easy Traditional Red Sangria
1/2 medium apple (cored, skin on, chopped into small pieces)
1/2 medium orange (rind on, sliced into small pieces, large seeds removed plus more for garnish)
3-4 tablespoons organic brown sugar (or 3 tablespoons organic cane sugar in original recipe)
3/4 cup orange juice (plus more to taste)
1/3 cup brandy (plus more to taste)
750 ml bottle dry Spanish red wine*
1 cup ice to chill
Add apples, oranges, and sugar to a large pitcher and muddle with a muddler or wooden spoon for 45 seconds.
Add orange juice and brandy and muddle again to combine for 30 seconds.
Add red wine and stir to incorporate, then taste and adjust flavor as needed. I added a bit more brandy, orange juice and brown sugar. Stir to combine.
Add ice and stir once more to chill. Serve as is, or with a bit more ice. Garnish with orange segments (optional).
Store leftovers covered in the refrigerator for up to 48 hours, though best when fresh.
Makes 4 cups
Source: minimalistbaker.com, recipe adapted from Jamie Oliver Drinks Tube.
Non-Alcoholic Sangria
2 cups boiling water
2 black tea bags (or 2 teaspoons loose-leaf tea in an infuser; decaf tea is fine)
2 cinnamon sticks
1/2 cup sugar
3 cups pomegranate juice
1 cup freshly squeezed orange juice
1 medium orange, sliced into thin rounds
1 medium lemon, sliced into thin rounds
1 medium lime, sliced into thin rounds
1 medium apple, cored and cut into 1/2-inch chunks
3 cups carbonated water
Pour the boiling water over tea bags and cinnamon sticks and steep for 5 minutes. Discard tea bags and stir in sugar to dissolve.
In a large jar or pitcher, combine tea, cinnamon sticks, pomegranate juice, orange juice, orange, lemon, lime, and apple. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour and preferably overnight.
Just before serving, stir in carbonated water. Serve in glasses over ice. Serves 8.
Source: Emily Han, thekitchn.com.
Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com.
