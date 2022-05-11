Seasoned to Taste: Salmon salad spices up springtime

Variety may be the spice of life but the vernal vagaries of this spring have created a little chaos for cooks. Backyard barbecues get rained out or blown away. The cold soup that sounded so refreshing seems silly to serve when suddenly everyone’s shivering. Again. And stuffed spring schedules having to switch out supper seems like a bit too much.

So a spring-y recipe that offers options and various vegetables is just what we need. Our friend Ashley juggles a new baby, a move to a new state, new job. Her recent recipe find is just the thing for these tumultuous times.

Paprika Grilled Salmon Spring Salad starts with a spice-rubbed salmon that marinates for a few hours. You can grill it if the day is fine or broil it inside if it’s inclement. Asparagus, peas, new potatoes, and arugula all add the freshness we crave this season. You can rub on spice up to 8 hours ahead. Broil 8-10 minutes on a foil-line sheet indoors.

Paprika Grilled Salmon Spring Salad

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice, divided

1 shallot, finely chopped

2 teaspoons Dijon Mustard

2½ teaspoons unrefined cane sugar, divided

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

8 ounces assorted fingerling potatoes

1 cup shelled English peas (or frozen peas)

8 ounces medium asparagus, ends trimmed and cut into ½-inch pieces (about 2 cups)

1 medium fennel bulb

5 handfuls baby arugula

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 pound salmon fillets

Vinaigrette: Combine red wine vinegar, half the lemon juice, and shallot in a medium bowl and set aside at least 5 minutes before using. Whisk in mustard, 1½ teaspoons of sugar, a pinch of salt, and pepper until smooth. While whisking constantly, add oil in a thin stream until well incorporated. Taste and add more salt, sugar, or pepper as desired.

Salad: Place potatoes in a large saucepan, cover by 1 inch with heavily salted water and bring to a boil over high heat. Lower heat to medium-high; boil until potatoes are knife tender, (10-15 minutes). Add asparagus and peas and cook 2 to 3 more minutes until they’re bright green and knife tender.

Drain and run under cold water to cool. When potatoes are cool enough to handle, cut in half, toss potatoes, peas, and asparagus with a drizzle of olive oil and set aside until ready to use. (Can be made up to 1 day ahead.)

Trim tops off the fennel, quarter and core it and then using a mandoline, slice paper-thin. Toss with the remaining lemon juice and a pinch of salt and set aside until ready to use. Pluck a few fennel fronds for garnish.

Salmon: Combine paprika, remaining 1 teaspoon sugar, and salt and mix well. Pat salmon dry and rub with the spice mixture. Marinate at least 2 hours in the refrigerator. Let sit at least 15 minutes at room temperature before cooking.

Heat an outdoor grill to medium (about 350°F to 450°F) and rub the grill grates with a towel dipped in vegetable oil. Using another paper towel, remove excess rub, and pat dry both sides of the fish. Drizzle over 1 teaspoon canola oil and rub all over the fish. Place the salmon on the grill, and cover the grill. Cook, flipping once, until grill marks appear and salmon turns opaque pink, about 4 to 5 minutes per side.

Remove from grill, tent with foil, and let rest a few minutes. Flake the salmon into bite-sized pieces and season with a pinch of salt and some freshly ground black pepper. To serve, divide arugula among bowls, evenly divide asparagus, peas, potatoes, and fennel. Drizzle with vinaigrette and top each plate with the salmon and a few sprigs of fennel fronds.

Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com

