Seasoned to Taste: Salads that will have you feeling cool as a cucumber

Last week many of us were feeling “cool as a cucumber.” This week, not so much. Not only are temps back in triple digits, but suddenly it’s August. Back-to-school looms. Those lazy, hazy summer days are taking a frenetic turn.

But the cucumbers now so available in gardens, CSA boxes, and at farmer’s markets remind us that despite August’s dog days, “coolth” is only a slice away. No wilting for these naturally crispy, refreshing numbers! And they’ve arrived just in time to take a star turn at the picnics and potlucks that happily jam our sweat-stained calendar.

The easiest cucumber recipe, of course, has one ingredient and one step. Ingredient: cucumber. Step: Slice it up. To add a fancy touch, sprinkle with salt. Or pepper. Or dill weed. Or Tajin, our new seasoning obsession, combining chilis, salt and dehydrated lime. Or float slices for a bit in seasoned rice vinegar.

Or try our friend Rahmin’s almost-instant cucumber salad (or dip, depending on how thick the yogurt you use is.) You can walk into any event with cucumber, yogurt, and secret seasoning, slice, mix, sprinkle—and you’re ready to party! The Yogurt Dip Seasoning produced under the name brand Sadaf is intriguing and refreshing. Buy it in the seasoning or specialty section of your supermarket or at one of the Middle Eastern groceries around. The mixture of dried mint, basil tarragon, onion, garlic, black pepper, and rosebud is one that we’re using a lot!

If you’ve got a little more time, our friend Gayla’s mom’s “infamous cucumber salad recipe” is easy. It just requires a couple of steps and some time before serving. Cucumbers are brined to take out “excess water and the bitterness/acidity from the cucumbers.” Brined cukes are then rinsed, set aside for another hour, and then mixed with mayonnaise, vinegar, and a little onion if you like. Simple, and simply amazing. Famous and infamous, both.

Keep your cool with either of these cucumber concoctions—or both!

Rhamin’s Instant Cucumber Salad

Greek yogurt

Cucumbers, chopped as you like

Sadaf Yogurt Dip Seasoning

The seasoning mix recipe suggests mixing 1 tablespoon seasoning with 8 ounces plain yogurt. But a more dramatic presentation involves mixing yogurt and cucumbers in a dish, then sprinkling wide green bands of seasoning mixture in stripes or whatever pattern you like.

Donna Koerting’s Cucumber Salad

3 or 4 medium cucumbers

Salt and water for brine

3-4 tablespoons mayonnaise

3-4 teaspoons apple cider vinegar (1 teaspoon for each medium sized cucumber)

¼ cup diced sweet onion (optional)

salt and pepper to taste

Peel cucumbers. Thinly slice by using a grater or mandolin. Pour generous amount of salt over cucumbers and pour water over cucumbers to cover. Let them soak in the salt brine for 45 minutes to 1 hour.

Rinse brined cucumber with water and let set for approximately 1 hour until most of the moisture is gone.

Mix together mayonnaise, apple cider vinegar, onion if using. Add some salt and pepper if desired. Let the salad chill in the refrigerator and then serve.