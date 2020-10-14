Seasoned to Taste: Roast vegetable cups clever, DIY recipe

Back to DIY time, it seems. As coronavirus case counts climb, we owe it to our community and ourselves to be cautious, even a little constrained. But that doesn’t mean we can't find some fun, even if we’re not able to enjoy hoopla with hundreds.

What better time to try something that combines both some simple cooking and a little bit of “crafty"? Lesley Mackley’s suggestion for roast vegetable cups, made from crispy golden phyllo dough is one of those recipes that you can play with. The phyllo baskets are clever containers you can fill throughout the fall. Rich, roasted vegetables provide the filling in this recipe, but other phyllo fillers could include any number of savory stuffings. Or you could fill these “baskets” with hummus or baba ghannoush or tabbouli or even your favorite sloppy Joe filling, so long as it’s not too sloppy. Just be sure that whatever you use for your filling doesn’t have too much liquid, which might cause your crisp baskets to get soggy or spring a leak.