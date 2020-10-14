Seasoned to Taste: Roast vegetable cups clever, DIY recipe

Back to DIY time, it seems. As coronavirus case counts climb, we owe it to our community and ourselves to be cautious, even a little constrained. But that doesn’t mean we can't find some fun, even if we’re not able to enjoy hoopla with hundreds.
What better time to try something that combines both some simple cooking and a little bit of “crafty"? Lesley Mackley’s suggestion for roast vegetable cups, made from crispy golden phyllo dough is one of those recipes that you can play with. The phyllo baskets are clever containers you can fill throughout the fall. Rich, roasted vegetables provide the filling in this recipe, but other phyllo fillers could include any number of savory stuffings. Or you could fill these “baskets” with hummus or baba ghannoush or tabbouli or even your favorite sloppy Joe filling, so long as it’s not too sloppy. Just be sure that whatever you use for your filling doesn’t have too much liquid, which might cause your crisp baskets to get soggy or spring a leak.
Enlist the youth brigade in the cutting, brushing and angling of phyllo dough squares over upside-down ramekins. Or in a pinch, try the hack of using upside-down muffin tins for slightly smaller “baskets.” Phyllo is in the freezer section of many stores, just waiting for your exploration. Fruit-filled phyllo can showcase fall favorites in a crispy new way.
Who knows — maybe it’s even a new way to enjoy pumpkin spice?!
Roast vegetable cups
2 medium eggplants, cut into ¾-inch cubes
4 medium zucchinis, cut into ¾-inch cubes
1 red onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, crushed
4 tablespoons olive oil
juice of ½ lemon
2 teaspoons dried oregano
salt and freshly ground black pepper
3 tablespoons butter, melted
6 sheets phyllo pastry, 16x12 inches
Strips of sun-dried tomatoes and toasted pine nuts, to garnish
Directions: Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Place the eggplants, zucchini and onion in a larger roasting pan or baking sheet. Add garlic, olive oil, lemon juice, oregano, salt and pepper and mix well. Roast 30 minutes, stirring occasionally, until tender and slightly browned.
Meanwhile, prepare the film cups. Invert 12 individual ramekins on a baking sheet. Brush lightly with melted butter. Brush one sheet of pastry with melted butter and cut into 6 squares. Press first square, butter side up, over an upside down ramekin.
Repeat with a second square at an angle so that the points form petals. Repeat with a third square. Cover remaining ramekins in the same way. Remove vegetables from oven and keep warm. Bake the fill cups 10 minutes until crisp and golden. Ease cups off the ramekins and place on a serving dish. Divide roasted vegetables among the cups. Garnish with sun-dried tomatoes and pine nuts and serve with salad.
Makes 12.
Source: Lesley Mackley, The Book of North African Cooking.
Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com
