For part of our family, the 4th is the best holiday of the year. Oh sure, there are the burgers and brats and root beer floats. But really, it’s all about the ka-boom! Much time, effort (and $) devoted to explosive devices.
Another part of the family, not so much. The “bombs bursting” hurt the aging ears and terrify the youngest. Give these folks a couple of snakes and a sparkler, and they’ve had a grand 4th.
So part of us will be hanging out in the kitchen instead of around the grill. We’ll have a great excuse — stirring a beautiful beet and barley risotto that will add a brilliant crimson to the red, white and blue feast.
Mark Bittman offers helpful instructions for slowing adding liquid and stirring, stirring the barley that replaces the typical Arborio rice in this whole-grain variation. He notes:
“Everyone needs a little attention now and then, but risotto isn’t as high maintenance as its reputation. Choose the whole-grain barley, even though it takes longer to cook.”
This calming cooking is just the contrast some of us need to the fire and smoke (culinary and other) erupting outdoors. Beets and greens add color, contrast and some of the nutrition absent in many other 4th dishes. And the conversations we have around the risotto pan, we contend, are every bit as entertaining as those around the grill or on the field of battle.
Our freedom to choose is what really makes this holiday worth celebrating.
Barley Risotto with Beets and Greens
1 ½ cups whole-grain (“hulled”) barley
½ cup chopped walnuts
4 to 5 cups vegetable stock or water
4 tablespoons olive oil, or more as needed
1 onion, chopped
Salt and pepper
½ cup dry white wine or water
12 ounces beets, peeled and grated
2 cups arugula, or chopped beet greens if they came with the beets
Put the barley in a large dry skillet over medium heat. Cook, shaking the pan often, until the barley is golden and fragrant, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a bowl. Put the walnuts in the skillet and repeat the process to toast them the same way. Warm the stock or water in a medium saucepan.
Put the olive oil in the skillet over medium heat. When it’s hot, add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until soft, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the barley and cook, stirring often, until it is glossy and coated with oil, 2 to 3 minutes. Sprinkle with salt and pepper, then add the white wine. Cook, scraping up any browned bits from the bottom of the pan, until the liquid bubbles away.
Use a ladle to add the warm stock, 1 cup or so at a time, stirring after each addition. When the stock has just about evaporated, add another ladleful. The mixture should be neither soupy nor dry. Adjust the heat so the mixture bubbles and stir frequently.
After 20 minutes, add the beets. Continue cooking the same way, tasting the grains regularly — you want it to be tender but still with a tiny bit of crunch — it could take as long as 40 minutes to reach this stage, depending on the barley. When the barley is as tender as you’d like, add the arugula or beet greens a handful at a time, stirring until each addition is wilted.
Taste and adjust the seasoning. Garnish with the walnuts, and serve hot. 4 servings
Time: about 1 hour
Source: Mark Bittman, Dinner for Everyone