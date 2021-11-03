Seasoned to Taste: Remembering recipes from those we lost

Another November. So lucky we are to be here, to feel the chill, to watch the leaves fall, to moan about another gray day. It’s a mournful time for some of us. Whether we observe All Souls’ and All Saints’ Days, or El Dia de los Muertos, or simply mark another anniversary of loved ones you left us in this month, grief in on the calendar, too.
Yet gratitude abides. How grateful we are to have shared life and love and laughter with those we’ve lost! How happy many of those memories! And what consolation in what they have left behind.
Some of us inherited “stuff” that tangibly represents our dear departed. Some of us carry on a turn of phrase or an attitude that our loved one spoke or embodied. Some of us are fortunate to be able to recreate the taste, texture, aromas of dishes our dears used to make. And when we make those recipes from a handwritten card, maybe splotched from frequent use, we hold again the product of those loving hands.
You, gentle readers, have more than once read my exhortations to write down, not just keystroke out, the recipes your friends and family love. A gift to the future, those documents. They reveal not only the particulars of a dish, but can often capture a bit of the humor or approach you or other recipe writers bring to your cooking. When the recipe gets made, consumed, and then requested, the memory of you or the long-gone person comes fully, often fragrantly, present!
When we recently sat around an outdoor fire pit and were offered some freshly-baked apple crisp, we had the flavors of fall in a bowl. When we asked for the recipe, we got an even greater gift: an image of the handwritten card our friend Kim had created to document the dish. “Simplicity itself,” our host observed. But also a bit of Kim’s humor shining through. This recipe is not for apple crisp, cobbler, betty or buckle. This one lives up to the name that says it all: Apple Goody.
Tart, sweet, crunchy, satisfying. Kinda like Kim. So we’ll make this memory this November, and pull out other recipes from those we lost this month. And way before turkey day, there will be “thanks-giving” for the friends and family who have given us so much!
Apple Goody
3 cups sliced apples
1 cup sugar
1 heaping tablespoon flour
Pinch salt
½ teaspoon cinnamon
Combine above (in baking dish) – let sit a few minutes
Crumble together & sprinkle over apple mixture
¾ cup oatmeal
¾ cup flour
¾ cup brown sugar
¼ teaspoon soda
¼ teaspoon baking powder
1/3 cup melted butter
Bake at 350 degrees, 30-40 minutes.
Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com