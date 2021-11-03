Seasoned to Taste: Remembering recipes from those we lost

Another November. So lucky we are to be here, to feel the chill, to watch the leaves fall, to moan about another gray day. It’s a mournful time for some of us. Whether we observe All Souls’ and All Saints’ Days, or El Dia de los Muertos, or simply mark another anniversary of loved ones you left us in this month, grief in on the calendar, too.

Yet gratitude abides. How grateful we are to have shared life and love and laughter with those we’ve lost! How happy many of those memories! And what consolation in what they have left behind.

Some of us inherited “stuff” that tangibly represents our dear departed. Some of us carry on a turn of phrase or an attitude that our loved one spoke or embodied. Some of us are fortunate to be able to recreate the taste, texture, aromas of dishes our dears used to make. And when we make those recipes from a handwritten card, maybe splotched from frequent use, we hold again the product of those loving hands.