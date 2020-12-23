Seasoned to Taste: Recipes are gifts that keep on giving

Gifts sometimes seem to be the reason for the season. But as many a tale from many a holiday tradition reminds us, it’s the season for giving, not for getting. This year-for-the-records has made it tougher to give the foods we love to people we care for. A monetary donation to the Food Bank of Lincoln or Center for People in Need is one critical way to get food to others. But a more personal gift you can safely share? A recipe.

And not just any recipe. One you know and love. One that works. A life raft in the tsunami of suggestions from blogs, books, online groups, TV networks and YouTube videos.

Just when we were awash, some recipes from friends appeared. Ones they’ve loved and made repeatedly. Delicious and doable, both.

Our friend Rosalind shared a simple but surprising recipe for Turkish Carrots and Lentils. Frugal ingredients create complex flavors in less than an hour. And both the carrots and the lentils mimic the shape of the “coins” that create a prosperous new year.

Our friend Patrick gave the Eating Through the Pandemic Facebook group, and millions of Milk Street subscribers, a sumptuous but simple way to use leftover rice. So even if the new year doesn’t bring us all the coin we hope for, we can find some comfort in a bowl.