Seasoned to Taste: Recipes are a gift that keeps on giving

One of the best gifts for current holidays (or just about any occasion): recipes! Lucky are we who know many people who cook and bake well. Good luck doubled when those folks share what they’ve made or discovered. Instructions for a tasty treat passed on is assuredly a gift that keeps on giving.

Our friend Ann posted a savory quick bread that’s a wondrous resource at holiday time or anytime folks may suddenly show up. Dorie Greenspan originated the recipe, using chunks of cheese, ham or other cured meats, herbs and roasted red peppers. “Once it’s completely cooled you can slice it quite thin. Very good with olives on the side (or a dirty Martini),” she opined.

Dorie Greenspan suggests “this is the kind of savory cake that you make once and then play around with for years to come.” Got some chunks o’ semi-soft cheese from your charcuterie trays? Stir ‘em into this batter. Or substitute “chopped Calabrian chiles or pepperoncini (go easy on the hot peppers), a different mix of herbs, scallions or shallots and pancetta or bacon bits for the meat (or skip the meat).”

Both Ann and Dorie use this “cake” cut into “fingers” to serve with cocktails or wine (or for New Year’s Eve?). Or serve with salad or soup. Toast slices as it ages or freeze for the next occasion on your calendar.

Ham and cheese quick bread

Ingredients

* Butter or nonstick baker’s spray, for the pan

* 2 cups all-purpose flour

* 1 tablespoon baking powder

* ¾ teaspoon fine sea salt

* ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes (or to taste)

* 2 large eggs, at room temperature

* 1 large egg white, at room temperature

* ½ cup whole milk, at room temperature

* ¼ cup olive oil

* 2 tablespoons honey

* 4 ounces shredded mozzarella, preferably low-moisture (½ cup)

* 3 ounces fontina, cut into small (¼- to ½-inch) cubes (⅔ cup)

* 3 ounces ham or pancetta, cut into ¼- inch cubes (½ cup)

* 2 whole roasted red peppers (about 2½ ounces), halved, patted dry and finely chopped

* ⅔ ounce shredded Parmesan (3 tablespoons), plus more for sprinkling

* 3 tablespoons snipped chives

* 1 teaspoon fresh thyme, finely chopped

Directions

Center a rack in the oven and heat oven to 350. Butter an 8½- by 4½-inch loaf pan (glass or metal) or coat it with bakers’ spray. Line with parchment paper, running the paper along the bottom and up the long sides of the pan. Leave extra paper on the long sides; they make good handles for removing the loaf from the pan.

In a large bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, salt and pepper flakes. In another bowl, whisk eggs and egg white, milk, olive oil and honey until well combined. In another bowl, fold together cheeses, ham, peppers, chives and thyme to combine, breaking up any cheese cubes that have stuck together.

Pour liquid ingredients over flour mixture and stir a few times with a flexible spatuala, just to get things started. Top with the cheese and ham mixture and, using as few strokes as possible, mix them in. Be gentle--it’s better to have a few dryish spots than to overmix the batter. Scrape the into the pan, level the top and sprinkle with a little Parmesan.

Bake for about 50 minutes if using a glass dish (maybe slightly longer if using metal), until bread is golden brown and a tester inserted into the center comes out clean. Because of the cheese, you could mistake cheese for a wet spot. An instant-read thermometer maybe more accurate: the loaf should register 195 degrees. Transfer pan to a rack and let sit for about 5 minutes before unmolding. Remove paper and allow loaf to come to room temperature on the rack. Wrapped well, the cake will keep for about 3 days at room temperature. It can be frozen for up to 1 month.

Yield: 8 to 10 servings