Seasoned to Taste: Recipe helps get more out of your beets

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Changing habits. Not an easy thing for most of us to do. But maybe there’s some good in reconsidering our auto-pilot actions. Restricting random trips to the grocery store, for example, is causing some of us to reconsider what we throw away. Or used to.

With a little bit of mindfulness, we could throw away less of our “green.” Our health, wallets — and because less would go into the landfill — our environment would all benefit from a change in habit.

Some farmers hereabouts are selling the beets they’re thinning. Or maybe you can find small beets with tops on your next grocery run. If you do, grab 'em! Not only are these leaves gorgeous, deep green cleaved by magenta stems, but they add a different crunch and flavor to the salad bowl. And sautéed with garlic and balsamic in a bit of olive oil until they get all wilted and caramelized, they’re something different altogether.

Some clever cooks and chefs remind us of what generations before knew — great flavor, texture and nutrition, as well as great thrift, resides in the stems and leaves that we tend to view as “waste.”