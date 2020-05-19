Seasoned to Taste: Recipe helps get more out of your beets

Changing habits. Not an easy thing for most of us to do. But maybe there’s some good in reconsidering our auto-pilot actions. Restricting random trips to the grocery store, for example, is causing some of us to reconsider what we throw away. Or used to.
With a little bit of mindfulness, we could throw away less of our “green.” Our health, wallets — and because less would go into the landfill — our environment would all benefit from a change in habit.
Some farmers hereabouts are selling the beets they’re thinning. Or maybe you can find small beets with tops on your next grocery run. If you do, grab 'em! Not only are these leaves gorgeous, deep green cleaved by magenta stems, but they add a different crunch and flavor to the salad bowl. And sautéed with garlic and balsamic in a bit of olive oil until they get all wilted and caramelized, they’re something different altogether.
Some clever cooks and chefs remind us of what generations before knew — great flavor, texture and nutrition, as well as great thrift, resides in the stems and leaves that we tend to view as “waste.”
Tara Duggan wrote a whole cookbook — "Root-to-Stalk Cooking: The Art of Using the Whole Vegetable." She finds beet leaves, “perfect to add to a grain salad. I sauté them with garlic just like I would chard, then toss them into cooked barley or wheat berries with a dressing, and top the salad off with marinated roasted beets, creamy goat cheese and toasted walnuts.” She does something we’d never considered with chard stalks: cook them until they’re soft and then add them to a hummus-like dip (with olive oil, lemon and tahini) in place of chickpeas. Bonus: “If you use red chard, the hummus will be a beautiful fuchsia color.”
Much closer to home, this same use-it-all philosophy informs the inventive cooking of Clayton Chapman at Omaha’s Grey Plume restaurant. He quickly pickles beet stems for an unexpected garnish to a salad that uses the whole plant: brilliant greens, pickled stems and roasted “root.” He even adds a bit of roasted beet to the pickling liquid to make the salad’s vinaigrette. What a delicious way to start a new habit!
Root-to-Leaf Beet Salad
2 large red beets, with stems and leaves attached
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1 teaspoon sugar or honey
¼ teaspoon salt
Leaves from 1 thyme sprig
Freshly ground pepper
¼ cup olive oil
1 tablespoon minced flat-leaf parsley
Zest of ½ lemon
2 tablespoons chopped toasted pecans
Preheat oven to 350° F. Wash beets under cold running water. Remove stems and leaves; set aside. Dry beets and wrap in foil. Bake 45 minutes or until tender. When beets are cool enough to handle, peel and cut in half lengthwise. Cut into ¼-inch slices. Chill.
Remove leaves from stems. Roughly chop or tear leaves into bite-size pieces; set aside. Cut stems on the bias into ¼-inch slices. Place stems in a small bowl.
Bring vinegar to a boil in a small saucepan. Stir in sugar or honey, salt, thyme and pepper to taste; pour over stems. Let stand at least 20 minutes or while beets finish baking.
Drain pickling liquid from stems. Combine pickling liquid, oil and two beet slices in a blender; puree until smooth.
Toss beets, greens, parsley, zest and pecans with vinaigrette. Top with pickled beet stems. Serves four.
Source: Clayton Chapman, Grey Plume, Omaha as posted on Parade.com.
Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com.
