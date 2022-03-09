Seasoned to Taste: Quick-to-fix soup perfect to take on the go

March has marched in with some wind and some welcome wet. We’re thrilled to see buds and the tender shoots little bulbs are pushing up. But we don’t kid ourselves. It’s Nebraska. And single digits are on the menu for later this week.

So the soup kettle remains at the ready. Still, we’re craving something lighter than the meaty, unctuous pots of potage that seemed just right in the darker days. And because our friends the cranes (and lots of their winged relations) are heading through our flyways, we’re looking for something to tote along on a road trip someday soon.

A quick-to-fix and thermos-ready lentil soup will be our go-to to go. Moroccan Carrot Red Lentil Soup combines many of the tastes of the Mediterranean in a creamy concoction that’s dairy-free. Cumin, turmeric, coriander, paprika and cinnamon combine with quick-cooking red lentils for fine flavor. Like many soups, this one keeps well and mellows, in the fridge or freezer. But it’s great right off the stove. Plus, it makes great use of the end-of-the-season CSA carrots filling our vegetable drawer.

Julia of acedarspoon.com notes, “You can eat the soup as is with the chunks of carrots, lentils and tomatoes or you can use a handheld immersion blender or regular blender to create a creamy soup. Sometimes I blend half and keep half chunky.” She also suggests adding 2-3 tablespoons of tomato paste once veggies are cooked if you want an even thicker soup. Chicken broth can also work. We stirred in spinach at the end, but Julia has added quinoa or couscous, chickpeas, grilled chicken, butternut squash or zucchini.

Beautiful bright color in the bowl, with some black olive-sourdough bread on the side, warmed and filled us well. So March, march on!

Moroccan carrot red lentil soup

2 Tablespoons olive oil

1/2 medium sweet onion, chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 cups chopped carrots or about 4 medium carrots, peeled and chopped

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon turmeric

2 teaspoon coriander

1/2 teaspoon paprika

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

2 cups red lentils, rinsed until water runs clear

1-15 oz can diced tomatoes

4 cups vegetable broth

Salt and pepper to taste

Garnish: minutes Fresh cilantro or Italian parsley Lemon wedges Crushed red pepper

Prep time: 12 minutes Cook time: 30 minutes Total time: 42 minutes

Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Sauté the onion and garlic until soft, about 2 minutes then add the spices and continue to sauté about 4 minutes. Add the carrots and sauté until carrots are tender, about 10 minutes.

Add the vegetable broth, diced tomatoes and lentils and stir to combine. Simmer on low heat for 20 minutes, or until lentils are tender.

Serve the soup with fresh cilantro, crushed red pepper and fresh lemon juice.

This recipe makes 6 cups of soup. Prep time: 12 minutes Cook time: 30 minutes Total time: 42

Some other additions that are nice include quinoa or couscous, chickpeas, grilled chicken, butternut squash or zucchini.

Lynne Ireland lives to eat and welcomes comments and questions from others who do (or don’t). Contact her at citydesk@journalstar.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0